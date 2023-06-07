FOREST CITY – There’s endless pies to try in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Jim Mirabelli of NEPA Pizza Review stops by new pizzeria, Jorgie B’s to test out their slice of New York Style cheese pizza.

“You know how I roll, if I’m running errands somewhere I try to stop and try the local pizza! This was a solid pizza that offers something for everyone, and it’s made by some wonderful people who I had a chance to meet for a few minutes. Fun tidbit, this pizzeria is owned by the same folks that own K & J’S Kitchen just a couple doors down on Main Street. Who else has tried it?”

Check out the full review and rating here: https://nepapizzareview.com/2023/05/jorgie-bs-pizzeria-forest-city.html