While the smoke clears, look ahead into the clearer weekend to view all the live music happening throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Lineups from Thursday, June 8, to Sunday, June 11, feature acoustic acts, tribute bands, and original music.

This week’s cover photo: Pop-punk band, All Time Low set to play a sold-out show Saturday, June 10, at Stroudsburg’s Sherman Theater.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Susquehanna Brewing Company

ADHD

FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Grillo

FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Govinda Rose

SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Mark Montella, Denise Labomba, and The Impastas

SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Regina Sayles

THURS, JUNE 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skylar

FRI, JUNE 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bobby Ventura

SAT, JUNE 10, 6:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Completely Unchained a Tribute to Van Halen @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JUNE 8, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 8, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, JUNE 8, 10:15 P.M.

–

Ken Norton Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 9, 8:30 P.M.

–

The JOB @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JUNE 9, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil @ Breakers

SAT, JUNE 10, 8:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JUNE 10, 9:30 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The British Invasion Years

FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Hunkajunk presents Wonderbred: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder

SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.

Last Leg Cidery

Pat McGlynn

FRI, JUNE 9, 7:30 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

The Ultimate Doors – Doors Tribute

FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Country Store

Ed and BirdDog

FRI, JUNE 9, 6:30 P.M.

–

Finko, Morgan & Aten

SAT, JUNE 10, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Blues Jam

SUN, JUNE 11, 3:00 P.M.

Litzy’s Lounge

All Day Special, Docile Sponge, Intoxication, Stereotyped @ The Big Breaker Takeover #7

SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

Dumb Love – Stone Temple Pilots Tribute @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Moon Hooch, Too Many Zooz & Lucky Chops Present LUCKY MOON ZOOZ @ Sherman Theater

FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

All Time Low (Sold Out)

SAT, JUNE 10, 6:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge

A Couple of Gs

FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JUNE 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V Duo

SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Second Dimension Duo

SUN, JUNE 11, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Gypsy Magic Duo

SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Martin & Tatiana

THURS, JUNE 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Kai Ma and the Garland of Arms

FRI, JUNE 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, JUNE 10, 9:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ Summer Glow Party

THURS, JUNE 8, 9:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

1964 The Tribute

SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Naomi & Alex

FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brian Kibler

SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Teacher & A Poet

SUN, JUNE 11, 3:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Bosco and the Storm @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, JUNE 9, 9:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, JUNE 10, 9:30 P.M.

Benny Brewing

Tori V Solo

FRI, JUNE 9, 6:30 P.M.

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, JUNE 10, 6:30 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Bradley Phillip Parks and Chris Sansky

SAT, JUNE 10, 5:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Bradley Phillip Parks and Chris Sansky

FRI, JUNE 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tanner Bingaman

SAT, JUNE 10, 6:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Steven Wales @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 10, 2:00 P.M.

–

Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Doc Pappa & The Renegade Ramblers @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 11, 2:00 P.M.

–

Kyle Beckwith Baker @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JUNE 11, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

DJ AptriK

THURS, JUNE 8, 8:00 P.M. and FRI, JUNE 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

Blind Choice

SAT, JUNE 10, 10:00 P.M.

–

Gabriella Tolerico

SUN, JUNE 11, 6:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

RJ Scouton

FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Dead Reckoning

FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive @ Bike Night Thursday

THURS, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery

FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.