While the smoke clears, look ahead into the clearer weekend to view all the live music happening throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Lineups from Thursday, June 8, to Sunday, June 11, feature acoustic acts, tribute bands, and original music.
This week’s cover photo: Pop-punk band, All Time Low set to play a sold-out show Saturday, June 10, at Stroudsburg’s Sherman Theater.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Susquehanna Brewing Company
ADHD
FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Grillo
FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
Govinda Rose
SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Mark Montella, Denise Labomba, and The Impastas
SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Regina Sayles
THURS, JUNE 8, 6:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skylar
FRI, JUNE 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bobby Ventura
SAT, JUNE 10, 6:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Completely Unchained a Tribute to Van Halen @ Party on the Patio
THURS, JUNE 8, 7:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, JUNE 8, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, JUNE 8, 10:15 P.M.
–
Ken Norton Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, JUNE 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Breakers
FRI, JUNE 9, 8:30 P.M.
–
The JOB @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, JUNE 9, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace
SAT, JUNE 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil @ Breakers
SAT, JUNE 10, 8:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JUNE 10, 9:30 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
The British Invasion Years
FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
Hunkajunk presents Wonderbred: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder
SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.
Last Leg Cidery
Pat McGlynn
FRI, JUNE 9, 7:30 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
The Ultimate Doors – Doors Tribute
FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Country Store
Ed and BirdDog
FRI, JUNE 9, 6:30 P.M.
–
Finko, Morgan & Aten
SAT, JUNE 10, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Blues Jam
SUN, JUNE 11, 3:00 P.M.
Litzy’s Lounge
All Day Special, Docile Sponge, Intoxication, Stereotyped @ The Big Breaker Takeover #7
SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.
The Sherman Theater
Dumb Love – Stone Temple Pilots Tribute @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Moon Hooch, Too Many Zooz & Lucky Chops Present LUCKY MOON ZOOZ @ Sherman Theater
FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
All Time Low (Sold Out)
SAT, JUNE 10, 6:00 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge
A Couple of Gs
FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JUNE 8, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tori V Duo
SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Second Dimension Duo
SUN, JUNE 11, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Gypsy Magic Duo
SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Martin & Tatiana
THURS, JUNE 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kai Ma and the Garland of Arms
FRI, JUNE 9, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, JUNE 10, 9:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ Summer Glow Party
THURS, JUNE 8, 9:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
1964 The Tribute
SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Naomi & Alex
FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brian Kibler
SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Teacher & A Poet
SUN, JUNE 11, 3:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Bosco and the Storm @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, JUNE 9, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, JUNE 10, 9:30 P.M.
Benny Brewing
Tori V Solo
FRI, JUNE 9, 6:30 P.M.
–
Midnight Rhythm Trio
SAT, JUNE 10, 6:30 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Bradley Phillip Parks and Chris Sansky
SAT, JUNE 10, 5:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Bradley Phillip Parks and Chris Sansky
FRI, JUNE 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tanner Bingaman
SAT, JUNE 10, 6:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Steven Wales @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JUNE 10, 2:00 P.M.
–
Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JUNE 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Doc Pappa & The Renegade Ramblers @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JUNE 11, 2:00 P.M.
–
Kyle Beckwith Baker @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JUNE 11, 6:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
DJ AptriK
THURS, JUNE 8, 8:00 P.M. and FRI, JUNE 9, 9:00 P.M.
–
Blind Choice
SAT, JUNE 10, 10:00 P.M.
–
Gabriella Tolerico
SUN, JUNE 11, 6:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
RJ Scouton
FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
Dead Reckoning
FRI, JUNE 9, 7:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive @ Bike Night Thursday
THURS, JUNE 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery
FRI, JUNE 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
Project 90s
SAT, JUNE 10, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.