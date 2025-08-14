‘Support Local Music’ push gains momentum on social media

NEWPORT TWP. — You say you want a revolution? Local musician John Ferrato, best known as a member of Strawberry Jam, might have something in mind.

Specifically, Ferrato has started the “Wilkes-Barre ‘Support Local Music’” page on Facebook, which he hopes will serve as the launching pad for changes in Northeast Pennsylvania’s live music industry.

In the wake of a controversial and cancellation-ridden final week on the Rockin’ the River slate last month, Ferrato posted a message on his personal Facebook page that was addressed to Luzerne County. In the message, he proposed that local musicians be booked as headliners for Rockin’ the River rather than tribute bands.

“What really triggered [Support Local Music] was watching what happened with Rockin’ the River. That just really set me off,” Ferrato explained. “It’s not that I have something against tribute bands, but there are already facilities — the [Mohegan Pennsylvania] casino, you have the [F.M.] Kirby [Center for the Performing Arts], you have the [Mohegan] arena. A lot of places provide that entertainment, but to have it all the time for a community festival that you do three times a year. … I’ve always thought that there should be a homegrown festival, but we don’t do that.”

Traditionally, Rockin’ the River will schedule local acts as the openers before a nationally-known or tribute artist to a nationally-known artist takes the stage to headline. In previous years, this trend has been occasionally bucked when artists with local ties, such as the Badlees or Cabinet, have been the third headliners on the Rockin’ the River schedule.

As of Wednesday evening, Ferrato’s original post from July 24 has received 269 likes, 109 comments, and 57 shares on Facebook.

Ferrato said that smaller venues, in general, have been suffering since the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he plans to use the Support Local Music page to offer help to musicians and venues alike through the post-COVID live music scene.

Ferrato endorsed younger local musicians like Gracie Jane Sinclair, Tori V — who opened the second Rockin’ the River show this year — and Burn the Jukebox, and would like to see a greater variety of artists be represented at the venues that still do offer live music.

“We have a multi-cultural community,” Ferrato said. “Where’s the Latino music? Where is it? I don’t even know where it’s at. There’s so much that there could be, but we’re not getting it. It’s a narrow genre that I’m seeing over and over and over again.”

Ferrato admitted that venues equipped for live music are few and far between these days, but said that presentation is critical for restaurants and bars that wish to begin offering such performances.

Still, Ferrato’s goals with the Support Local Music page are clear and multi-pronged. He wants to see the group eventually bloom into a nonprofit organization, create a music festival based around local artists, and eventually reach 10,000 group members. And, in the future, Ferrato, 66, would like to hand off the Support Local Music mission off to someone younger.

Ultimately, the support for local music, and a potential festival promoting it, is a matter of economics.

“People that don’t necessarily go to restaurants and bars, they can come and see live music, local music. The money stays in the community. That’s what it’s all about for me,” said Ferrato.

Thus far, the response has been positive. Ferrato and others regularly post gig information and performance videos to the page, and he’s received no negative comments. As the page builds support — as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, it sits at 287 members — Ferrato is determined to keep expanding the group’s vision and scope.

“Solutions,” Ferrato said, “are what it’s all about.”