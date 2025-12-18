Philharmonic concert will include dancers, singalong, visit from Santa

If you watched and loved the animated 1982 film “The Snowman” when you were growing up, perhaps you identified with a boy named James who builds a large snowman. And, you probably wished you could have an adventure like his — when the snowman comes to life and accompanies him through the aurora borealis to the North Pole.

Or maybe you grew up with the sequel, “The Snowman and the Snowdog,” that came along in 2012 to commemorate the 30th anniversary. Here a boy named Billy, who asks Father Christmas to bring him a dog, has his own adventure with two snowy creations.

In either case, or even if you’re not familiar with the pair of short British films, the NEPA Philharmonic invites you to “The Snowman in Concert,” set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre. While both of the films will play on a big screen, the Philharmonic will perform the full musical accompaniment to both films, which includes the songs “Walking in the Air,” “Light the Night” and “Flying Home.”

To enhance the festive spirit of the evening, the performance, under the direction of Maestra Mélisse Brunet, will feature guest vocal soloists from Marywood University — soprano Jocelyn Meyer, mezzo-soprano Beatrice Chindemi, and bass Marcel Sinclair — along with dancers from Scranton Civic Ballet and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In addition to the films, the program will invite audience members to raise their voices in a seasonal singalong.

“We are thrilled to bring this cherished holiday experience to our community,” Executive Director Chason Goldschmitz said via a news release. “The combination of live orchestra, film, dance, singing, and family-friendly holiday fun makes this one of the most magical events of the season!”

Additionally, the NEPA Philharmonic is excited to partner for this concert with Silent Sound Systems to provide sensory- and deaf-accessible accommodations to recipients of the Philharmonic’s Angel Ticket program, which harnesses community support into free concert tickets to individuals in need across the community, distributed via local nonprofits. Silent Sound Systems will also have live demonstrations of their BASSpak and headphones for all audience members, in the lobby before the concert and at intermission.

Tickets for “The Snowman in Concert” are available at NEPAPHIL.org or by calling the Philharmonic Box Office at (570) 270-4444.