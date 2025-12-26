How is every boy’s teenage crush in 1995 Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless,” “Batman & Robin”), 49 years old today? Well, it happens to all of us, if we are lucky enough.

“A Merry Little Ex-mas,” a brand-new holiday streamer (no, not Hallmark!) centers on a picture-perfect-looking couple on the outside, begrudgingly spending their final Christmas together with their family before they finalize their divorce.

Unlike some other similar offerings this season, the supporting cast in “A Merry Little Ex-mas” is full of some genuine holly jolly! Filmed in picturesque Alberta, Canada, the setting here looks like something out of a postcard. But then again, doesn’t everything when we are peering over a neighbor’s fence?

The grass always looks greener.

All these holiday movies have the most beautiful homes; it make me sit there and look around, thinking, “how many people actually live like this?”

I’m reminding you, these are all movie sets. Movies are not real life.

Alicia Silverstone, playing Cate Holden, was charming in this cozy little tale and reminded us why we fell for her in the first place, a mere 30 years ago.

“A Merry Little Ex-mas” is filled with plenty of snow, carols, and holiday humor. Clueless fans should be psyched to know a legit sequel is coming down the pike — that should jingle your bells!

Looking for an oldie but goodie thriller from her past? Feast your eyes on the 1993 sinister “The Crush,” also starring Silverstone as a pre-teen rich girl longing for a much older man. Not a holiday tale for sure, but it will still certainly fill your stocking to the brim.

REVIEW

“A Merry Little Ex-mas”

Starring: Alicia Silverstone

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: 6.5/10 “paws”

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.