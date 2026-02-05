There is no question at 58 years young, niche action star Jason Statham (“Wrath of Man”) is accomplishing what men half his age cannot. He is one of the few true action stars left out there still getting it done. Often compared to a younger Liam Neeson, as the two both have a corner in the market for this style of “shoot ‘em up,” free-for-all films.

Filmed largely in Wicklow, Ireland, a reclusive man named Mason, on a remote British Island, rescued a fierce, young girl from drowning at sea, unleashing a ferocious series of events that compromise the safety of his home and deeply hidden past.

Also co-starring the always classy character actor Bill Nighy (“Love Actually,” “Notes on a Scandal”) as a hidden operative named Manafort, who struggles to keep his thumb on the pulse of all that matters behind the scenes. What I loved so much about “Shelter” was the depth of the story. It wasn’t just some clumpy action thriller; it contained depth and emotion, which is sometimes hard to come by in this genre.

Not for nothing, I must admit that in this day and age I grew quite envious as I got looped up in this action jolter as I too (like Statham) would give nothing more to be marooned alone on a quiet, private lighthouse island for a number of years away from all the crazies! If only, but one can fantasize. Seek harmonious “Shelter,” if not in your very own personal life, but the next time you are puzzled for something to watch that will keep you vastly entertained.

“Shelter”

Starring: Jason Statham, Bill Nighy

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7” paws out of 10

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.