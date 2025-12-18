Teagan Delaney performs a solo as ‘Ballerina Doll’ in the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre production of ‘The Nutcracker Spectacular.’

Kinley Park of the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre salutes during her solo as a soldier doll.

Members of the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre posed for photos with some members of their audience at the West Pittston Library on Wednesday at the completion of the troupe’s preview of ‘The Nutcracker Spectacular.’

Olivia Selenski as Clara and Kennedy Shortz as her mischievous brother, Fritz, tussle over the Nutcracker during a preview of ‘The Nutcracker Spectacular,’ held at the West Pittston Library. The Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present the show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The last time local ballet fans saw Melina Ospina-Wiese perform on stage, it may have been Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s spring production of “Mulan.”

Dancing the title role in that ballet, which is based on a Chinese legend, the 16-year-old from Kingston portrayed a girl who starts out demure but grows into a strong warrior.

For the next show — the seasonal production of “The Nutcracker Spectacular” — Ospina-Wiese will showcase a more ethereal presence in her role as the Snow Queen.

“It’s really fun,” she said of portraying the Queen. “She’s all magical and sparkling.”

Part of that shimmer comes from a tiara, and Ospina-Wiese was worried at first that it might fly off her head as she dances. But after rehearsing at the dance studio, as well as offering a sneak preview of “The Nutcracker Spectacular” on Wednesday evening at the West Pittston Library, she’s no longer worried.

After all, she’s made good use of abundant bobby pins. How many?

“I’d say at least 20,” she said with a smile.

Fellow dancer Lilah Hilal, 15, of Bear Creek, plays a mysterious character in the show — a visitor named Drosselmeyer who brings a Nutcracker doll as a present to a girl named Clara.

“I have a cape and a hat,” Hilal said, adding that Drosselmeyer will dance with Clara at a party her family is hosting.

In the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre production, Clara will be portrayed by Olivia Selenski and Clara’s brother, Fritz, who fights with her over the Nutcracker, is portrayed by Kennedy Shortz.

Clara, Fritz and the other children at the party are entertained by various dancing dolls, including one who represents a toy soldier. Describing her role as having “very sharp” movements, 14-year-old Kinley Park said another technique for portraying a soldier is to have her feet flexed rather than pointed.

The young dancers gave a preview of their show at the West Pittston Library, accompanied by Anna Dowse reading a storybook version of the Nutcracker story, based on an original tale by Prussian author E.T.A. Hoffmann. And now they’re ready for this weekend’s family-friendly show, which will feature a party scene, angels and a snow scene in Act I followed by “a festive collection of songs and dances” unrelated to the Nutcracker in Act II.

The family-friendly show is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, where doors will open at 1:30 p.m.