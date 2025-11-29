Based on the wildly successful worldwide New York Times Bestseller book by Ruth Ware, “The Woman in Cabin 10” follows a big city journalist who gets a prestigious invite aboard a luxury cruise ship of elite rich folks. It is aboard this vessel where the writer encounters dark, hidden secrets that she was not meant to see.

The film stars the always lovely actress Kiera Knightly (“The Imitation Game,” “The Duchess”) as Laura Blacklock, the confused and ostracized reporter cast aside for searching for the truth aboard the high-end yacht. Here, fellow guests have more secrets to cover up than the current Trump administration! This whodunit mystery thriller unfolds just like a tightly written Agatha Christie novel.

Having read the book years earlier and now seeing the rare film that actually matches the intensity of the written work, I was left curious why we haven’t seen so much more of the talented Keira Knightley in major films in recent years. Instead, we are left with middling Ariana Grande (“Wicked”) on the rise. Kiera’s English accent alone is enough to make one’s spine quiver.

“The Woman in Cabin 10” also has a pinch of a Hitchcockian feel to it, no doubt.

If you are struggling with what to watch this lazy Thanksgiving week with the family, maybe give this suspense-filled drama a chance. Interestingly enough, this project was shot on an actual ship named the “Savannah,” which cost $150 million. At that price tag, throw me an inflatable banana boat!

​REVIEW

“The Woman in Cabin 10”

Starring: Kiera Knightley, Guy Pearce

Christopher’s “meow” score: 7/10 paws

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.