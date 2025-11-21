“Die My Love”

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5” paws out of 10.

How do I live in the same world where both the trailer and poster for “Die My Love” do not include the name of its biggest co-star and screen legend Sissy Spacek? Of course it boasts its younger leads, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, but come on, not even a mention of Sissy Spacek who has starred in legendary films like “Carrie,” “JFK,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “North Country,” “The Old Man & the Gun,” “In the Bedroom,” “If These Walls Could Talk.”

Ok, I will stop my rant now.

In “Die My Love,” Jennifer Lawrence (“No Hard Feelings”) plays Grace, an uninspired writer and young mother who struggles with severe postpartum depression and bipolar-like tendencies. She’s slowly slipping into madness and locked away in a remote home in Montana with her baby and a dog she never wanted, while her understanding husband Jackson played by Pattinson (“The Batman”) is usually traveling for business to keep the newish family afloat.

At first glance, “Die My Love” seemed fresh and promising with its three leads who lent their talents to a rather relatable story, about wanting to achieve happiness and live the so-called American dream. As it approached the middle half, it became blazingly clear that “Die My Love,” although interesting in parts, was a bit too avant-garde for mainstream audiences. Jennifer Lawrence’s oddball character was just unlikable, as she was just so unappreciative of her husband’s efforts and was always numb and quite frankly paralyzed by her everyday mundane life. Welcome to reality, girl!

Robert Pattinson (“Mickey 17”) as the handsome, and confused hubby was a positive draw to the film, but it was Sissy Spacek as his mother who was the heart and soul of the film. The Oscar winner’s trademark warmth and familiarity were like a cozy fleece blanket on a chilly winter night. If it means anything, as I was walking out of the theater, I heard someone in the audience blurt out “Jennifer Lawrence needs a new agent.” Enough said.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.