“Everything is under control.” That is the tagline from the new A24 film “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” but as you view the movie, you quickly come to find out that nothing actually is.

This small indie film has been garnering much buzz over the past few months, as its lead actress, Rose Byrne (“Neighbors”), is a Best Actress Oscar nominee and has already won a Golden Globe and an Independent Spirit Award for her performance as Linda. Her biggest competition in the category is “Hamnet” actress Jessie Buckley (the latter is far more deserving in my opinion).

Like many women out there, Linda, who is struggling to balance career and family, is on the cusp of a breakdown while dealing with a pesky daughter’s illness and a missing husband to help out. If the goal of this film by the creators is to give one high anxiety while viewing, then it is mission accomplished. I don’t need to watch a film to feel my nerves flare up; I could just go clock in at work if I want to feel instantly irritated.

Interesting, though, seeing Late Night talk show king Conan O’Brien play a meaty role as Linda’s no-nonsense therapist certainly adds some chops to the visual plate. Also checking in for a tiny 5-minute guest appearance is 90’s heartthrob Christian Slater (“True Romance,” “Untamed Heart”) as Charles.

I do not mean to be a “Debbie Downer,” but I did not enjoy this picture on any level. Although visionary, it was a strange piece that was hard to connect with. I am usually a big champion of unique pieces, but this dark comedy just exudes emptiness and is headache-worthy.

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Starring: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, Christian Slater

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “2” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.