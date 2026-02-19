‘Crime 101’ has a ‘tightly written plot, well-orchestrated action, and tender emotion all wrapped up into one exquisite heist caper.’

​Set against the sun-bleached streets of a crime-ridden Los Angeles, “Crime 101” follows a likable, elusive thief named Davis, played by Hemsworth (“Thor”), a once adopted orphan who has until now mystified police with his talents on and off the 101 freeway.

The now successful robber crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance agent on the brink of breakdown named Sharon, played by a still vivacious Halle Berry (“Monsters Ball,” “Losing Isaiah”) at an unbelievable 59 years old.

The two come together with an improbable scheme that challenges the police and another bad guy named Ormon, played by Keoghan (“Saltburn”), who is hot on their trail to reap the cash cow himself.

“Crime 101” blew me away, quite literally, with its tightly written plot, well-orchestrated action, and tender emotion all wrapped up into one exquisite heist caper!

I went into this picture expecting it to be good, but just not quite this good. I was blown away by all four lead performances, which included a tired but clever detective played by Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and even a substantial, strong performance by an 85 years young Nick Nolte.

Not for nothing, and excuse the cheap pun, but it would be an absolute crime to miss this “Crime 101” either on the big screen or at home. Bravo!

“Crime 101”

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “9.5” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.