At the annual meeting of the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County, the judges and lawyers elected bar leaders for a 2026/27 two-year term.

The members elected Qiana Murphy Lehman Esq., president. She is the 56th president to serve since the association was founded in 1850. Also elected were C. David Pedri, Esq., as vice president, and Joseph Burke III, Esq., as treasurer and secretary.

In addition to the bar officers being elected, Peter J. Adonizio Jr., Esq., Samuel A. Falcone Jr., Esq. and Philip Gelso, Esq. were elected to a two-year term to the executive committee, the governing council of the association. They join Alexis C. Falvello, Esq., and Shana R. Messinger, Esq., who were elected last year.

President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania swore in the bar officers and the three newly elected executive committee members. He also swore in the officers of the association’s Young Lawyer Division who were present at the meeting.

The young lawyers elected Anthony Cardone, Esq., as their president; Joshua J. Perry, Esq., as vice president; Zachary J.C. Watkins, Esq., as treasurer; and Kaitlin Humenansky, Esq., as secretary.