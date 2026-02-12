Linda Liddle, played by Rachel McAdams (“The Family Stone”), is a quirky, or should I say dorky, go-getter who is up for a huge promotion at a high-stakes, big-city tech company. That is, until she is quickly looked over by her insufferable new, pompous boss, Bradley Preston, played by Dylan O’Brien (“Twinless”).

The two colleagues, along with a crew of other employees, go on an ambitious work trip, when their plane goes down in the middle of the Thailand Sea! As the only two survivors of the crash, the two polar opposites must overcome past grievances if they want to make it off the island alive.

I am certain that I do not just speak for myself, but I can only imagine one of the last people on this green earth most of us would rather be stuck with on a remote island would be a boss or most of our coworkers, for that matter! Spending eight hours with these people is already just about unbearable.

“Send Help” is an over-the-top thriller that is a daring cross between “Cast Away” and TV’s “Survivor.” The sparring between the boss and the subordinate is, at times, humorous, intoxicating, and even jaw-dropping. I have never enjoyed Rachael McAdams more in a role than I did in this adventure-horror. I could easily sit through this one a second time, and that is saying an awful lot. Downright wicked fun!

Now, here are my Top 10 Movies of 2025:

10. “Materialists”

9. “The Roses”

8. “Friendship”

7. “F1”

6. “Weapons”

5. “Caught Stealing”

4. “Bring Her Back”

3. “Roofman”

2. “One Battle After Another”

Best Picture of the Year:

“Christy”

“Send Help”

Starring: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws �� out of 10

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.