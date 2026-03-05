Nostalgia is very ‘in’ right now during these trying times, our critic writes, so fans will be delighted and comforted to see cameos of much of the original cast surface throughout ‘Scream 7.’

It is hard to believe that it has been 30 years since audiences were first introduced to the lively teens of Woodsboro and the mad slasher Ghostface. A franchise that has become a touchstone cultural phenomenon has now reached its 7th installment.

Breaking records with a $64 million opening weekend, it has already been announced that Part 8 is greenlit and will begin production this fall.

Reprising her role as Sydney Prescott, after skipping Part 6 over a valid pay dispute, Neve Campbell (TV’s “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Skyscraper”) has rebuilt her life and foundation now as a present-day mother and wife to the town’s police chief, played by Joel McHale.

Everything is home sweet home, that is, until a new serial killer emerges, with Sydney’s teenage daughter as the brand-new target of his sharp blade!

Unlike Scream Parts 2 and 3, which quickly grew stale, lucky #7 feels anything but. It is filled with violence, blood, and plenty of jump scares to thrill its devoted fan base.

Nostalgia is very “in” right now during these trying times, so fans will be delighted and comforted to see cameos of much of the original cast surface throughout. Wet your whistle beforehand, as “Scream 7” is well worth screaming for!

“Scream 7”

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, Joel McHale

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.