The author will discuss her book ‘An Impossibility of Crows’ in the Bird Room at the Everhart Museum, where the more than 700 taxidermy specimens of birds are sure to immerse the audience in the feel of the novel.

On Thursday, March 19, at 5 p.m., the Everhart Museum will welcome Pew Fellow and award-winning poet and author Kirsten Kaschock for a free author talk about her new novel “An Impossibility of Crows.”

Blending feminist themes with echoes of Frankenstein, the novel explores mothers and daughters, generational trauma, the fragile line between care and control, and how things can go wrong when trying to harness a crow’s incredible intelligence and ability.

CrimeReads calls the novel “literary horror at its grotesque best” and New York Times bestselling author Laura Lipman says “’An Impossibility of Crows’ is a mesmerizing and wholly original novel,” while China Miéville, author of Perdido Street Station calls the novel “a text of baleful beauty” which, like its monster “is both achingly tender and ruthlessly unsentimental.”

Currently residing in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Kaschock is the author of seven poetry books and has received fellowships from the Pew Foundation, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Vermont Studio Center, Subcircle, and the Summer Literary Seminars.

The talk will take place in the Everhart Bird Gallery, where more than 700 taxidermy specimens are on view to immerse the audience in the feel of the novel.

While the event is free and open to the public, registration is required at everhart-museum.org.

She will discuss ‘An Impossibility of Crows’