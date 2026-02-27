Caitlin Warbelow will be one of the dueling fiddlers during the March 12 concert at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts on Wyoming Seminary’s campus in Kingston.

Kitty Amaral will showcase her fiddling style during the March 12 concert at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts in Kingston.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic will continue its 2025-2026 season this March with concerts that herald St. Patrick’s Day, highlight the festive energy of cherished folk traditions, and explore bold reinventions of classical repertoire. Tickets are available at NEPAPHIL.org or by calling the Philharmonic Box Office at (570) 270-4444.

On Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m., the Philharmonic presents Celtic & Bluegrass Sky at the Wyoming Seminary Kirby Center for the Creative Arts in Kingston. Timed to coincide with the season of St. Patrick’s Day, this lively program features dueling fiddlers Caitlin Warbelow (Come From Away) and Kitty Amaral on a spirited blend of Irish & American traditions.

The evening’s repertoire includes the sweeping Far and Away Suite by John Williams, the bluegrass-inspired violin concerto Sky by Michael Torke, The Magic Harp by Irish composer Ina Boyle, The Devil Went Down to Georgia featuring singers from Marywood University, and an array of energetic Celtic tunes. The concert is presented by Linda Casey and Richard Williams and the Constellation Fund of the Luzerne Foundation, as part of the Thalenfeld Symphony Series.

Concert admission to “Celtic & Bluegrass Sky” includes a Post-Concert Afterparty in the lobby featuring Celtic and bluegrass music by The Fiddle Tamers, with food and beverage offerings for purchase by Friedman Hospitality. Wine and beer will be available, along with specialty themed cocktails and small bites, creating a festive and immersive evening beyond the concert hall.

Following up on November’s sold-out Courthouse concert of (Candle)LIT Brass, the Philharmonic returns to the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre to present Debussy & Frenemies on Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. This intimate concert features husband-and-wife flute and marimba duo Greg and Pat Zuber, whose inventive arrangements challenge classical conventions and reimagine French repertoire through this unexpected instrumental pairing. The program explores works by French composers, including Claude Debussy, Olivier Messiaen, and Erik Satie, offering audiences a fresh perspective on both familiar and lesser-known works.

For tickets to these and more performances, visit NEPAPHIL.org or call the Philharmonic Box Office at (570) 270-4444.