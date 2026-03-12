There’s a bleak authenticity to ‘Dead of Winter,’ which tells of an elderly woman who visits the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Dead Of Winter” or simply what we here in NEPA have described our living conditions for the past five months, follows an elderly woman named Barb, played by Oscar winner Emma Thompson (“Saving Mr. Banks”) who returns to Northern Minnesota to place her deceased husband’s ashes in the lake where they met and fell in love some 50 years earlier.

Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A befuddled Barb stumbles upon the kidnapping of a teenage girl by a dangerous couple up to no good. Dying and in need of the young girl’s organ, the patient in need (Judy Greer) will stop at nothing to gut her like a fish.

Based on a bestselling book of the same title, “Dead of Winter” is now streaming at home. It is a dramatic thriller that is sure to bring a chill to your viewing pleasure. As expected, Emma Thompson is always divine in a strong, superior role that is quite physical for her ripe age.

Filmed in icy Finland, “Dead of Winter,” which isn’t the most elaborate script ever written, is still satisfying and better than the average films coming out of Hollywood these days.

While watching, I recommend covering up with a nice plush blanket and a steamy cup of cocoa. It will only add to the film’s bleak authenticity!

REVIEW

“Dead Of Winter”

Starring: Emma Thompson, Judy Greer

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: 8/10 “paws”

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.