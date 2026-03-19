“Good Will Hunting” premiered in American cinemas on Dec. 5, 1997. For all of you keeping score, and good in math (unlike me), that was 29 years since Oscar winners Matt Damon and his real-life buddy Ben Affleck first starred together opposite acting legend Robin Williams. Man, does that ever make me feel old now after researching that fact, oy vey!

“The Rip” stars the very same duo now as Miami cops who stumble upon millions in cash stashed in an unlikely location, which leads to distrust amongst their squad, making everyone question who is legit and who they can rely on!

Talk about Boys to Men (no not the 1990’s crooners who sang “End of the Road”) I mean Matt Damon (“The Martian”) and Ben Affleck (“The Town”) who star together once again, opposite one another as friends and supposed allies on the trail with recent Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”) in a much smaller role.

“The Rip” is generally a satisfying watch because of its enigmatic cast, but it certainly does not contain the warmth and heart that captured moviegoers who fell in love with “Good Will Hunting.” For those of you (like me) who questioned the meaning of the title, “The Rip” refers to what Miami slang refers to as confiscating assets from criminals. In law enforcement usage, a seizure of cash, drugs, or illegal weapons is referred to as “The Rip.”

Your husband may be satisfied for the most part, but it will leave the ladies longing for more. With that being said, in the end, I admit I didn’t give a whole lot of rips about this “Rip!”

REVIEW

“The Rip”

Starring: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Teyana Taylor

Christopher’s “Meow” score: 6/10 “paws”

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.