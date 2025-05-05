PALMERTON — Celebrate mom over a delicious meal! Blue Mountain Resort welcomes families and friends to treat their mothers to a delicious Mother’s Day Brunch or Lunch Buffet in the year-round resort’s scenic Vista and Alpine Ballrooms.

The brunch buffet takes place Sunday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and includes a made-to-order Omelet Station, Carving Station with Honey-Glazed Ham, and a full buffet with a variety of options, including everything from bacon to Chicken Marsala.

The lunch buffet takes place Sunday, May 11, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and offers a gourmet Pasta Station, Carving Station with Prime Rib, and a selection of buffet entrees, including salmon and Chicken Marsala.

Both cost $49.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids 10 and under. Reservations are required, so call Slopeside Pub & Grill at 610-824-1557 to book yours.

For more information about summer adventures and a full calendar of events at Blue Mountain Resort, visit www.skibluemt.com.