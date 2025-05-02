979x presents Motionless In White with Another Day Dawns and Inimical Drive on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

ALLENTOWN — 979X presents Motionless In White at Archer Music Hall with support from Another Day Dawns and Inimical Drive on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

Motionless in White is a successful American heavy metal band that emerged out of NEPA who will be back in our area for two nights. It’s always a pleasure to see them performing back in our region. After this, they’ll play Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach on May 18 before heading overseas.

Another Day Dawns is a grunge metal band signed to Century Media Records and hailing from Lehighton, making this a hometown show for them as well.

Inimical Drive is an up-and-coming metalcore band out of St. Louis, Missouri.

The two days of metalcore shows in Allentown are open to all ages. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets and more information here: https://www.archermusichall.com/shows/rooms/archer-music-hall