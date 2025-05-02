Arch Enemy celebrates their latest album on Saturday, May 10, at the Sherman Theater.

STROUDSBURG — The Sherman Theater is set to host an unforgettable night of heavy metal on Saturday, May 10, as Arch Enemy, the Swedish pioneers of extreme metal, bring their massive North American Blood Dynasty 2025 Tour to Stroudsburg.

Joining them are the formidable Fit For An Autopsy, Baest, and Thrown Into Exile, ensuring a full lineup of crushing performances. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

The tour celebrates the release of Arch Enemy’s twelfth studio album, Blood Dynasty, that came out on March 28 via Century Media Records. Featuring the explosive title track, the album promises to be a showcase of the band’s mastery of melody and aggression.

“We can’t wait to reconnect with our amazing North American fans this spring,” says Michael Amott, Arch Enemy’s guitarist, in a press released shared with The Weekender. “We’re bringing Fit For An Autopsy, Baest, and Thrown Into Exile along for the ride – prepare for an unforgettable night of pure metal mayhem. See you soon!”

This stop on the Blood Dynasty tour promises to be an electrifying experience, with Arch Enemy performing fan favorites and new material alongside Fit For An Autopsy, celebrated for their cutting-edge deathcore; Baest, who deliver a modern take on classic death metal; and Thrown Into Exile, a rising force in the metal scene.

For tickets and more information, visit www.shermantheater.com or contact the Sherman Theater box office.