WILKES-BARRE, PA – Blue October will return to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. as part of their “We Didn’t Die Young” Tour.

For tickets to the fall concert, the exclusive pre-sale for Kirby Members begins Wednesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. and then go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 23, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, in-person at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, and by box office phone at 570-826-1100. Prices are $39.50, $49.50, $69.50, $79.50, and $99.50 plus fees.

Blue October, the Houston-born, San Marcos, Texas-based alternative rock band, is led by Justin Furstenfeld (vocals, guitar, songwriter) and joined by Jeremy Furstenfeld (drums, percussion), Ryan Delahoussaye (violin, mandolin, piano, backing vocals), Matt Noveskey (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Steve Schiltz (lead guitar). The multi-platinum group is known for their deeply personal lyrics, cinematic soundscapes, and electrifying live performances.

With over a billion streams and eighteen Top 40 singles — including mega hits like “Hate Me,” “Into the Ocean,” “Oh My My,” and “I Hope You’re Happy” — Blue October has cultivated a fiercely loyal global fanbase. They celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.

From Blue October’s platinum-certified album Foiled (2006) to the uplifting optimism of Home (2016) and the reflective poignancy of This Is What I Live For (2020), Blue October’s catalog chronicles a remarkable journey through struggle, redemption, and hope. The group is currently in the studio recording their 13th studio album to be released in fall 2025.

The band has played in NEPA a number of times over the years and performed at the F.M. Kirby Center periodically over the last two decades. The last time Blue October performed at the historic art deco-moderne-style Wilkes-Barre theater was Sept. 2023.

They’ve also played the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg many times, and frontman Justin Furstenfeld was recently there solo in March 2025 along his latest book tour, “I Laugh At Myself.”

Furstenfeld’s advocacy for mental health and recovery has further cemented the band’s legacy as a voice for resilience, inspiring fans worldwide with his openness about addiction and sobriety, most notably captured in the acclaimed documentary, “Get Back Up.”

Whether performing anthems or intimate ballads, Blue October continues to push boundaries and create music that resonates deeply, offering listeners a soundtrack for healing, celebration, and everything in between.