Although it may not look like barbecue weather for this long holiday weekend, it’s always live music weather! There’s plenty of outstanding live entertainment across our local towns to play you through this Memorial Day Weekend.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Sensational local singer-songwriter, Tori V will play three solo shows this weekend. Tori Viccica is the frontwoman of her band Tori V & The Karma who just released a new song and music video this May called “Ruby.” She’s an extremely talented singer and guitarist and shows off her skills throughout NEPA and beyond.
See her live this weekend at Grotto Pizza on Harvey’s Lake on Thursday, May 22, Grotto Pizza Wilkes-Barre on Friday, May 23, and then finally III Guys Pizza in Mountaintop on Saturday, May 24.
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
NEPA SCENE – THE SCENE UNITES FEST @ CAYUGA FIELD
Traverse The Abyss, Pucker Up, Broken Alibi, Look Back Luna, Drowning Kelly, Slapjaw, Meet Me On Marcie, Squid Sterling, and more!
SAT, MAY 24, 11:30 A.M.
SERGEI’S
The JOB w/ DJ MC
FRI, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lounge Music w/ Corinne, DJ Trio
SAT, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Jeffrey Frantz
THURS, MAY 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Portland Frank
FRI, MAY 23, 9:00 P.M.
–
Back Up Plan
SAT, MAY 24, 9:30 P.M
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Super Trans AM – The Super 70’s Concert Experience
THURS, MAY 22, 7:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, MAY 22, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Breakers
THURS, MAY 22, 10:30 P.M.
–
CC Music Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
Open Mic Night @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Toasted @ Breakers
FRI, MAY 23, 8:30 P.M.
–
Second Dimension @ Embers Terrace
SAT, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Almost Infamous @ Breakers
SAT, MAY 24, 8:30 P.M.
–
Social Call @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MAY 24, 9:30 P.M.
ST MARY’S CENTER
Hardcore for Husvar
SUN, MAY 25, 5:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING
The Untouchables
FRI, MAY 23, 6:30 P.M.
–
Butter N’ Onions
SAT, MAY 24, 6:30 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
Trailer Trash Bash w/ Name Brand Covers
SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Honey & Nutz
THURS, MAY 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Rhythm Method
FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
SUN, MAY 25, 3:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, MAY 23, 8:30 P.M.
–
Keith Stone
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE
Shameless Duo
FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Grateful Dub: A Reggae-Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead
FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Get Poison’d – A Tribute to Poison
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Victor Fiore
THURS, MAY 22, 5:00 P.M.
–
Two Taboo
FRI, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
Heart of Stone
SUN, MAY 25, 2:00 P.M.
PINE RIDGE MUSIC FESTIVAL
Various Artists
THURS, MAY 22 THROUGH SUN, MAY 25
THE LOUNGE OF THE ABINGTONS
Jay Orrell from JOB and Bon Poison
THURS, MAY 22, 7:30 P.M.
–
Leighann & Andy
FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
One Kind Soul
SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
The Violet Sisters
FRI, MAY 23, 7:30 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
SAT, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.
III GUYS – DALLAS
Boots & Bangs Trio
FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Drunk & Sober Duo
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS – EDWARDVILLE
Bret Alexander
FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Random Rock
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Tori V
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Brian Dougherty
THURS, MAY 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
Leo B.
SUN, MAY 25, 3:00 P.M.
UNION VAPORS
Into Sunday/All Day Special/Azuca/Fire Set By Kings
SAT, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
Bug Day/Relentless Moisture/ Spellslinger/Fiendstar
SUN, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Issues – Korn Tribute
FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
I Draw Slow
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, MAY 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Wannabees
FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Guy Miller Band
SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Moist Boys
SUN, MAY 25, 4:00 P.M.
PISANO’S FAMILY WINES
Militia
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, MAY 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Hurricanes
FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Toasted
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Pickups Duo
SUN, MAY 25, 1:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Tori V
FRI, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
John Simo from A Pair of Nuts
FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.
HAPPY HOUR BAR AND GRILL
Steve McDaniel
SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S
Tom Graham
FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
We The Living
FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
QBALL
SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
The Dirty Grass Players w/ The Dishonest Fiddlers
FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Shapes
SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.