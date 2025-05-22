Although it may not look like barbecue weather for this long holiday weekend, it’s always live music weather! There’s plenty of outstanding live entertainment across our local towns to play you through this Memorial Day Weekend.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Sensational local singer-songwriter, Tori V will play three solo shows this weekend. Tori Viccica is the frontwoman of her band Tori V & The Karma who just released a new song and music video this May called “Ruby.” She’s an extremely talented singer and guitarist and shows off her skills throughout NEPA and beyond.

See her live this weekend at Grotto Pizza on Harvey’s Lake on Thursday, May 22, Grotto Pizza Wilkes-Barre on Friday, May 23, and then finally III Guys Pizza in Mountaintop on Saturday, May 24.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

NEPA SCENE – THE SCENE UNITES FEST @ CAYUGA FIELD

Traverse The Abyss, Pucker Up, Broken Alibi, Look Back Luna, Drowning Kelly, Slapjaw, Meet Me On Marcie, Squid Sterling, and more!

SAT, MAY 24, 11:30 A.M.

SERGEI’S

The JOB w/ DJ MC

FRI, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lounge Music w/ Corinne, DJ Trio

SAT, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Jeffrey Frantz

THURS, MAY 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Portland Frank

FRI, MAY 23, 9:00 P.M.

–

Back Up Plan

SAT, MAY 24, 9:30 P.M

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Super Trans AM – The Super 70’s Concert Experience

THURS, MAY 22, 7:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, MAY 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, MAY 22, 10:30 P.M.

–

CC Music Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Open Mic Night @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Toasted @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Second Dimension @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Almost Infamous @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 24, 9:30 P.M.

ST MARY’S CENTER

Hardcore for Husvar

SUN, MAY 25, 5:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING

The Untouchables

FRI, MAY 23, 6:30 P.M.

–

Butter N’ Onions

SAT, MAY 24, 6:30 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Trailer Trash Bash w/ Name Brand Covers

SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Honey & Nutz

THURS, MAY 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Rhythm Method

FRI, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SUN, MAY 25, 3:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, MAY 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Keith Stone

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE

Shameless Duo

FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Grateful Dub: A Reggae-Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead

FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Get Poison’d – A Tribute to Poison

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Victor Fiore

THURS, MAY 22, 5:00 P.M.

–

Two Taboo

FRI, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Heart of Stone

SUN, MAY 25, 2:00 P.M.

PINE RIDGE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Various Artists

THURS, MAY 22 THROUGH SUN, MAY 25

THE LOUNGE OF THE ABINGTONS

Jay Orrell from JOB and Bon Poison

THURS, MAY 22, 7:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Andy

FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

One Kind Soul

SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

The Violet Sisters

FRI, MAY 23, 7:30 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SAT, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.

III GUYS – DALLAS

Boots & Bangs Trio

FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Drunk & Sober Duo

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS – EDWARDVILLE

Bret Alexander

FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Random Rock

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Tori V

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Brian Dougherty

THURS, MAY 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Leo B.

SUN, MAY 25, 3:00 P.M.

UNION VAPORS

Into Sunday/All Day Special/Azuca/Fire Set By Kings

SAT, MAY 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Bug Day/Relentless Moisture/ Spellslinger/Fiendstar

SUN, MAY 25, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Issues – Korn Tribute

FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

I Draw Slow

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, MAY 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Wannabees

FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Guy Miller Band

SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Moist Boys

SUN, MAY 25, 4:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Militia

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, MAY 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Hurricanes

FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toasted

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Pickups Duo

SUN, MAY 25, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Tori V

FRI, MAY 23, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

John Simo from A Pair of Nuts

FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.

HAPPY HOUR BAR AND GRILL

Steve McDaniel

SAT, MAY 24, 7:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S

Tom Graham

FRI, MAY 23, 7:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

We The Living

FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

QBALL

SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

The Dirty Grass Players w/ The Dishonest Fiddlers

FRI, MAY 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Shapes

SAT, MAY 24, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.