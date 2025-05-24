Black Earth Magical Cafe is area’s first alcohol-free bar

The menu has a rotating dessert experience that he refers to as the Weighing of the Heart Ceremony. Presented on a scales of justice, it represents the ancient Egyptian afterlife ritual of the heart being weighed against the feather of truth.

The snacks and desserts at the cafe are meant to nourish and bring a sense of awe and comfort.

OLD FORGE — With a King Tut coffin and hieroglyphic mural designs, Black Earth Magical Cafe is like being inside a pharaoh’s home — or final resting place. Paintings on the wall depict dogs as pharaohs, just some of the Egyptian-themed restaurant and sanctuary’s decorations.

The cafe offers alchemically-prepared herbal mocktails as well as smoothies, handcrafted lattes, and specialty lotus drinks with unique twists and variations on each — such as non-alcoholic old fashions, martinis, sours, wines, and much more.

“What makes our menu truly special is the option to enhance any beverage with handcrafted herbal spagyric tincture,” said CEO and founder Thomas Bell, who owns the cafe with his fiancee Lea, the chief operating officer. “Also, we’re proud to be the first and only alcohol-free bar in the area. So everyone is welcome. Kids on their way home from school can drop in for a drink, and parents can bring their children after a visit to the orthodontist, sit, relax and enjoy the environment.”

Thomas stated that spagyric tinctures are herbal extracts prepared through an ancient method of herbalism that originated in Egypt. Black Earth’s tinctures are crafted by simple astrological timings of each herb and prepared on specific days and hours along with the phases of the moon.

“What also separates them from traditional herbal extracts is the addition and recombination of the plant’s mineral salts, it’s grounding principle which makes it more bioavailable to the body,” said Thomas. “This process involves separating, purifying, and recombining the plant’s essential elements to create a complete botanical expression.”

“One of the most popular drinks is the specialty lotus elixirs, which are made with a plant-derived extract that supports focus and energy without synthetic additives. Thomas informed that the lotus is an ancient Egyptian symbol of spiritual awakening and rebirth.

“People have been especially excited about our magical lotus creations — not only because they taste great, but because they look absolutely stunning,” said Thomas.

Tradition and transformation

The cafe’s title and the word alchemy are derived from ancient Egypt’s nickname Khem, which means “the black land,” due to its rich, fertile soil. The café is a tribute to the Western Esoteric Tradition and inner transformation.

According to Thomas, the snacks and desserts are meant to nourish and bring a sense of awe and comfort. The menu has a rotating dessert experience that he refers to as the Weighing of the Heart Ceremony. Presented on a scales of justice, it represents the ancient Egyptian afterlife ritual of the heart being weighed against the feather of truth. There are also gluten-free treats, avocado toasts, charcuterie boards, bagels, acai bowls, and yogurt parfaits.

“We aim to keep things simple, nourishing and aligned with the energy of our sacred space,” said Thomas.

The gift shop offers spiritually nourishing tools such as candles and anointing oils. It has Black Earth T-shirts, crystal-infused water bottles and gemstone jewelry. A lot of the items come from other local small businesses, so every purchase supports the wider community. The curated book selection includes titles on Christian mysticism, Kabbalah, and the Western esoteric tradition featuring works such as The Path of Alchemy, monographs by internationally known local author Mark Stavish. There are also books and artisanal items by good friends and supporters, such as Etheric Magic by Ike Baker, tarot decks by Travis McHenry, and Damian Echols and more.

Each item is chosen to help deepen your practice and support your growth.

One of the cafe’s rooms doubles as a service area and transforms into a meditation space.

“We currently hold classes on Sundays and are exploring additional days as we find what works best for everyone,” said Thomas. “The topics change from week to week — ranging from breathwork techniques to using sound, images and visualization in meditation. We’ve been fortunate to host sessions with Mark Stavish, director of the Institute for Hermetic Studies, and Kundalini instructor Brianna Finnerty. Our goal is to offer a space of calm and help ease anxiety in today’s fast-paced world.”

Music and healing

Thomas founded Black Earth several years ago as an outgrowth of his experience as a musician on tour. He was the original guitarist for Motionless in White with his good friend and fellow entrepreneur, Josh Balz, owner of Noir Dark Spirits and The Strange and Unusual. He later joined the band, Escape the Fate.

“While music has been a major part of my life, the industry can be quite toxic and, over time, it took a toll on my mental health,” he said. “That experience made me realize the importance of having a space dedicated to healing, mindfulness and real human connection. Creating Black Earth Magical Café was my way of turning that realization into something tangible, a place where people can slow down, feel supported and reconnect with themselves.”

Thomas opened the cafe as a way to give back to the area. He found alignment and purpose through breath work, meditation, constant prayer, and focusing on deepening his connection with “our Creator.” What he loves about opening the cafe is doing what he loves the most — to create, learn new things, and grow.

“It’s definitely a learning process for sure, sometimes scary and overwhelming but also incredibly exciting,” he said. “I’ve poured so much of myself into this space, and it means a lot to see people enjoy it. My hope is that Black Earth Magical Café becomes a place where people make meaningful memories or maybe even ignites that spark that initiates a desire toward their own self discovery, spiritual advancement and self-betterment.”