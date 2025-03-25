WILKES-BARRE – Mohegan Pennsylvania announces the return of the most popular and largest free outdoor concert series, Party on the Patio, to keep you jamming all through the warm weather.

The 16th year of this renowned outdoor concert series is set to kick off at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Thursday, May 1, and bring both new and returning tribute bands for 20 weeks of free, live entertainment for NEPA.

Additionally, each week guests can indulge in delicious bites from one of Pennsylvania’s most popular food trucks. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bands get the party started at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover to attend Party on the Patio.

This year, Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Concert Venue will feature both past fan-favorites such as Stayin’ Alive (a tribute to the Bee Gees) on Thursday, May 8, Back in Black (a tribute to AC/DC) on Thursday, June 12, and Philadelphia Freedom (a tribute to Elton John) on Thursday, July 10.

Plus, a few new bands will make their Party on the Patio premiere, including Crash My Party (a tribute to Luke Bryan) on Thursday, June 5, Fame (a tribute to David Bowie) on Thursday, July 31, and Stevie Mac (a tribute to Fleetwood Mac) on Thursday, August 21.

THE FULL LIST OF FEATURED BANDS* FOR PARTY ON THE PATIO IS AS FOLLOWS:

May 1, 2025: 52nd Street Band, a tribute to Billy Joel

May 8, 2025 Stayin’ Alive, a tribute to the Bee Gees

May 15, 2025: Red Neck Castaway Band, a tribute to Kenny Chesney

May 22, 2025: Super Trans AM, The Super 70’s Concert Experience

May 29, 2025: Mamma Mania!, NYC’s Premier ABBA Tribute

June 5, 2025: Crash My Party, a tribute to Luke Bryan

June 12, 2025: Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC

June 19, 2025: Best of the Eagles, a tribute to the Eagles

June, 26, 2025: Jay Bon Jovi, a tribute to Bon Jovi

July 3, 2025: Rubix Kube, The Eighties Strikes Back show

July 10, 2025: Philadelphia Freedom, a tribute to Elton John

July 17, 2025: Bostyx, a tribute to Boston & Styx

July 24, 2025: Completely Unchained, a tribute to Van Halen

July 21, 2025: Fame, a tribute to David Bowie

August 7, 2025: The Amish Outlaws, Pennsylvania’s Hottest Cover Band

August 14, 2025: New York’s Finest, a tribute to the Police

August 21, 2025: Stevie Mac, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac

August 28, 2025: Idol Kings, a tribute to REO Speedwagon & Journey

September 4, 2025: Draw the Line, a tribute to Aerosmith

Septemeber 11, 2025: Motley 2, a tribute to Mötley Crüe

*Lineup subject to change

All guests must be 21+ to attend Party on the Patio. Additionally, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are restricted to guests 21 years of age and older, including the hotel, gaming areas, and several restaurants. Valid, unexpired photo identification is required (driver’s license, passport, military ID). Expired identification will not be accepted. Wristbands issued for Party on the Patio are not valid for the gaming floor.

For the safety and security of guests and team members, bags and purses are limited to the following: small clutch purses not larger than 4”x6” or bags that are clear on all sides and do not exceed 8”x10”. All persons, bags and personal items are subject to inspection. No portable chairs are permitted.

For more information about Party on the Patio, visit moheganpa.com/potp.