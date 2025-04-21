BETHLEHEM — ArtsQuest announced the return of Tacofest, in partnership with Cazadores Tequila, taking place June 1, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks.

It’s a delicious day filled with tacos from restaurants throughout the Lehigh Valley, music, game shows, Margarita Madness, the Chihuahua Beauty Contest, fantastic food and drinks from a ton of vendors including culinary partners, Levy Restaurants at Mack Truck, Central Tap and Palette & Pour.

Get Premium Access tickets now at steelstacks.org for $15 (price increases to $20 starting May 27). Premium Access tickets allow early access to the event starting at noon…which means more tacos, a Tacofest gift and all of the fun of Tacofest!

“In what has become an annual celebration, Tacofest returns in 2025 with more mouthwatering tacos than ever before!” said Patrick Brogan, ArtsQuest Chief Programming Officer, in a press release shared with The Weekender. “Our favorite food trucks and top restaurants from across the region converge at SteelStacks to create a taco lover’s paradise. Margarita fans, be sure to grab your tickets early for the wildly popular Margarita Madness – this event sells out in advance every year!”

Additionally, you can participate in the annual Margarita Madness and find out which Lehigh Valley restaurant is voted ‘Best Margarita.’ Margarita Madness kicks off at 1 p.m. but you’ll enjoy early access to Tacofest at noon. Tickets for Margarita Madness start at $54 to $64 and the event takes place in the Musikfest Café.

Each attendee will receive a 1 oz. sample from each restaurant and get to vote for their favorite margarita. Alcohol-free versions of margaritas will also be available from each participating restaurant. A complimentary tortilla chip bar with everything from guacamole, queso and salsa to rice and beans will also be available.

The Chihuahua Beauty Contest is also back! Held next to the Levitt Pavilion Stage, this feisty event will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $10 ($15 week of show). Strut your pup for the chance to have your dog win in one of the following categories: Goodest Doggo, Most Huggable, Cutest Tail Wiggle and more.

For each dog that wins, their owner will be awarded ArtsQuest tickets and merch! All Chihuahuas, mixes, Chihuahuas at heart and 25 lbs. or under are encouraged to participate! Please note that all dog owners must have a ticket to Tacofest for their furry friend to participate.

TACO VENDORS:

4 Raices Street Tacos

Aqui Es… A Taste of Mexico

Cactus Blue

Castaneda’s Mexican Restaurant

Don Juan Mex Grill

Grumpy’s BBQ

Orizaba Restaurant

Take A Taco – Vegan/Gluten Free Options Available

Tia B’s Street Tacos LLC

Uno Taqueria

ADDITIONAL FOOD VENDORS:

Latin Bites

Levy Restaurants

Why Not Burgerz

DESSERT FOOD VENDORS:

Fiesta Churros

Mon & Mel’s Sweet Scoops, LLC – Vegan/Gluten Free/Dairy Free Options Available

Waffl’d

MORE STILL TO BE ANNOUNCED!