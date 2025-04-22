Nicholas Serine plays one of Miss Nelson’s “absolute worst kids,” but will he stay that way? “Miss Nelson is Missing! Younger@Part” runs from April 25 through April 27, 2025 at Act Out Theatre Group in Taylor.

The janitors at Miss Nelson’s school are always left to clean up after the messy students in Room #207. Maybe that’s why they always look unhappy!

TAYLOR — The students in Room #207 are a mischievous bunch. They don’t sit still, they don’t know how to be quiet, and they certainly don’t listen to their teacher, Miss Nelson. But what happens when Miss Nelson is absent and a substitute teacher must lead the students of Room #207?

Act Out Theatre Group performers bring this storybook favorite to life this weekend. “Miss Nelson is Missing! Younger@Part” runs Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, at the children’s theatre on Main Street in Taylor.

“Many parents may remember this story from their own childhood and may have even passed the story along to their own children,” said Kalen Churcher, the show’s director in a press release shared with The Weekender. “We’ve read a few of the Miss Nelson stories together, as a cast, and they’ve really enjoyed them. They’ve all been working really hard to bring some of the book’s humor to the stage.”

“Miss Nelson is Missing!” features a cast of 17 students, ranging in age from five to 12. According to Churcher, not everyone in the cast is even able to read yet, but through repetition, help from older castmates, and practicing with family at home — they are able to come together to produce an outstanding show.

“Sometimes people don’t realize that theatre, especially children’s theatre, is about more than just the show on the stage,” said Dan Pittman, the theatre’s owner and artistic director. “Theatre builds reading and problem-solving skills, empathy, self-confidence, teamwork and a bunch of other skills that we use in all different areas of our lives. You’ll be amazed at what these kids are able to do.”

At five years old, Laura Stella is one of the youngest in the cast, but this is far from her first show. Laura has been performing at Act Out Theatre Group since she was three. Her favorite part of this show is being one of the “crazy students” and getting to draw on the set’s giant chalk board.

Leah Mitchell is 11 and one of the older cast members in the production. According to Churcher, Mitchell and some of the older actors serve as leaders and role models for the younger performers. Mitchell is also in two other productions at Act Out, “Oklahoma!” and “Madagascar Jr.”

“My favorite part of ‘Miss Nelson’ is the ice cream shop (scene), and my favorite part of doing theater is when the cast performs together,” Mitchell said. “It’s just a wonderful experience.”

Mitchell is joined by her sister Liv and cousin Nicholas Serine in the production. Like Stella and Leah Mitchell, Serine plays one of the naughty kids in Miss Nelson’s class. Liv Mitchell is a backstage assistant. According to Serine, getting to act scared and perform as one of the “worst kids” are his favorite parts of the show.

The cast also features Brynn Bruner, as Miss Nelson/Viola Swamp; Lennon Chmil-Allan and Aaryan Subedi as janitors and detectives; Ariela Baresse, Aiya Bond, Vada Musgrave and Jordin Bond as janitors; Michael McGuire, Reuben Rai, Asbin Rai, Sophia Powell, Elena Muñoz, Xander Scott and Keegan Kochis as students. Kochis also appears as Mr. Blandsworth, the school principal.

Tickets for “Miss Nelson is Missing! Younger@Part” can be purchased at the door or online at www.actouttheatre.com.

All tickets are $10 and all ages are welcome to this family-friendly production. The show runs approximately 45 minutes. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.