WILKES-BARRE – The amazing Brit Floyd will bring their Wish You Were Here – 50th Anniversary World Tour to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m.

This show is presented by BPO Nation and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and sponsored by Isabella Restaurant & Bar.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. with a Kirby Member presale beginning on Wednesday, October 16. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2025 with their biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s classic album ‘Wish You Were Here’, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics.

Released in 1975 and featuring four of the band’s most beloved loved songs, ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond, ‘Welcome to the Machine’, ‘Have a Cigar’ and the title track, ‘Wish You Were Here’ is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

The two-and-a-half-hour-plus show will also feature classic tracks from Pink Floyd’s magnificent catalog of albums, including the Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle and much more.

Taking to the stage to perform note for note renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks is the band of musicians that audiences have become to love and respect worldwide over the years, featuring long time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell as well as the other expert musicians that have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the course of the last decade.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and ‘The Showplace of the Nation’, NYC’s Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world’s greatest rock tribute experience! Come see them this spring at F.M. Kirby Center. Ticket Prices are $43.00, $53.00,or $63.00 plus fees or $194.00 plus fees for Brit Floyd’s VIP M&G Soundcheck Experience.

For this VIP experience, each guest will be given a special Brit Floyd VIP Meet and Greet Soundcheck Experience tour pass and lanyard on the show day. They will have an exclusive opportunity to browse through all the show merchandise and to chat to the show personnel pre-show. The VIPs will then be invited by Brit Floyd’s tour manager into the venue auditorium for the private soundcheck experience.

Brit Floyd’s musicians will treat the VIP audience to a special bonus performance of two classic Pink Floyd songs not featured in the evening show, and then afterwards will come down from the stage to meet all the guests. The musicians will be happy to chat with the VIPs, sign merchandise, and have photos taken.