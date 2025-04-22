Nurse Blake returns to the F.M. Kirby Center to kick off the “But Did You Die? Comedy Tour on Friday, September 12.

WILKES-BARRE – Viral comic sensation Nurse Blake returns to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts with an important question—“BUT DID YOU DIE?”

The “But Did You Die?” tour, which will kick off on Friday, September 12, at 8 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre, will dive into the wild things patients and their families say and do at hospitals, from self-diagnosing Stage 8 Cancer with WebMD to hitting the call light like they are on a game show—nothing is off-limits!

“But really though, did you die?” Nurse Blake jokes. “If you know me at all, you know I go there—to all the places that make us cringe and cry in laughter from all that we face as nurses—and this tour will be no different. So, bring your colleagues, your friends, your husbands or wives, your parents and those sassy grandmothers, and join me for an unforgettable night. Can’t wait to see you all!”

This event is for attendees 18 and older only.

Tickets sales start with an exclusive pre-sale for Kirby Members on Thursday, April 24, at 10 a.m. with the tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 25, at 9 a.m.

They can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, in-person at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, and by calling the box office at at 570-826-1100.

Ticket prices are $43.50, $53.50, and $68.50, plus fees. A limited number of student tickets will be available for $33.50 plus fees. There are also Q&A and Selfie Packages available online and through the F.M. Kirby Center box office to to see Nurse Blake.

Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake, is a nurse, content creator, internationally touring comedian, healthcare advocate, keynote speaker, and children’s book author. Earning viral video status via his light takes on his experience as a nurse, he now takes his comedy to stages around the world bringing nurses together through humor and inspiration.

With over 4 million followers across social media, Nurse Blake has gained immense popularity for his original comedy videos shared through Instagram (1.1M+), TikTok (1.1M+), and Facebook (1.9M+) aimed at the nursing profession.

His lighthearted videos, a product of Lynch’s desire to cope with stress from his nursing job, have resonated with nurses, nursing students, and healthcare workers globally, amassing over 300 million views and counting.

He is the creator of NurseCon at Sea, one of the largest and most popular nursing conferences, the author of best-selling children’s book, I Want To Be A Nurse When I Grow Up, which released in 2022, and his 2023 release, “Santa Sent to the E.R.,” which are available online.

From 2023 to 2024, Nurse Blake embarked on a 150-city comedy tour entitled “Shock Advised” across the U.S. and select cities in Australia and New Zealand that stopped here to Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center.