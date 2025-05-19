Get fresh produce and other products from local vendors, like Journey’s End Farm, at the Wayne County Farmer’s Market every Saturday.

The Wayne County Farmers Market kicks off their 50th anniversary season and plans a special festival to celebrate the milestone on Saturday, August 16.

HONESDALE — The Wayne County Farmers Market kicks off its 50th anniversary season on Saturday, May 24, marking half a century of connecting local growers, bakers, and artisans with the community.

The Market will be open every Saturday, rain or shine, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in front of Dave’s Super Duper Supermarket in Honesdale through October 25.

Founded in 1975, the Wayne County Farmers Market (WCFM) has become a beloved tradition for residents and visitors alike. From humble beginnings with a handful of farmers, it has grown into a vibrant weekly event offering fresh, healthy, and local products like seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, mushrooms, honey, maple syrup, baked goods and coffee — all grown or produced by friends and neighbors in Wayne County.

This year’s season opener on May 24 is extra special. Shoppers will enjoy the first picks of spring produce and goods, reconnect with favorite vendors, meet new vendors, and begin commemorating the Market’s golden anniversary.

The highlight of the season will be the Wayne County Farmers Market 50th Anniversary Festival on Saturday, August 16. Residents and visitors are encouraged to save the date for this free, family-friendly celebration, featuring live entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations by community organizations, children’s activities, local dignitaries, and food stands by Honesdale farm-to-table restaurants that feature WCFM products.

In addition to the Festival, the Wayne County Farmers Market will recognize this anniversary milestone with a commemorative magazine featuring recipes, vendor stories, and photos of their 50 year history. It will also produce a commemorative market tote bag to be distributed free to festival visitors.

Event organizers are currently seeking local businesses, individuals, and philanthropic partners interested in supporting the 50th Anniversary Festival which will in turn, support the WCFM Senior Coupon Fund.

Part of the Market’s mission is giving back to the community through the Senior Farmers Market Coupon Program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match of the state-issued vouchers that senior citizens receive through the PA Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

A few years ago, vendors chipped in to start matching the government-issued vouchers with a WCFM coupon of equal value. The program rapidly grew and the Market established a special fund through the Wayne County Community Foundation to ensure the program is sustainable long-term. Through the Market’s coupon program, seniors with limited income stretch the value of their vouchers, making it possible for them to access even more food that’s healthy and fresh. Proceeds raised through the festival will go toward the WCFM Senior Farmers Market Coupon Fund.

“It’s a win-win. Supporting the Wayne County Farmers Market is a direct investment in our community and the local food system,” said Anita Avvisato, Market Manager, in a press release shared with The Weekender. “Seniors, farmers and our local economy are all winners. The 50th Anniversary is an opportunity to increase awareness about the market and the importance of buying local to support local farms. We view this 50 year milestone as an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of those who came before us and talk about how our community can move forward to create a sustainable future for our next generation.”

Organizations interested in participating in the Festival or supporting the Coupon Fund should contact organizers at Facebook.com/WayneCoFarmersMarket. Here, they will also post information regular about the weekly markets as well as through the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau website.