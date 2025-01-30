STROUDSBURG — Rochester-based indie trio, Joywave brings their “Here To Perform… Spring 2025 Tour” to the Sherman Theater on May 22, 2025.

Known for their genre-defying sound and DIY ethos, Joywave continues to evolve while staying true to their creative roots. With the release of their fifth full-length album, Permanent Pleasure, the band takes their signature style to new heights by blending electronic grooves with orchestral arrangements.

Formed in 2010, the band still features its same founding members; Daniel Armbruster (vocals/multi-instrumentalist), Joseph Morinelli (guitar), and Paul Brenner (drums). The group hit it big in 2014 on their collab, “Dangerous,” with electronic music project Big Data that combined the strengths of both projects.

They then went on to release their EP, How Do You Feel?, which saw success both commercially and with fans. The top two singles from the record, “Tongues (ft. KOPPS)” and “Somebody New,” became popular both on the radio and on YouTube. And, personally, Joywave’s music video for “Tongues” is still my Roman empire. I love surprising unsuspecting guests by throwing this one on at after parties.

Praised for their ability to seamlessly combine humor, existential depth, and electrifying live performances, Joywave’s latest album explores both the future and their early days. Permanent Pleasure features tracks like the nostalgic “Swimming in the Glow” and the anthemic “Scared.”

Joywave’s live shows continue to captivate audiences with their dynamic soundscapes and engaging presence. They’ll be joined on this tour by special guests, Little Image. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 22.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Joywaveat the Sherman Theater this spring. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office at 570-420-2808.