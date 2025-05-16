WILKES-BARRE – The Vindys are set open for Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at their F.M. Kirby Center show on Tuesday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Dynamic rockers The Vindys just released their new single and music video, “Electric”, as they continue on their second consecutive tour alongside Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, opening for a series of shows spanning 26 cities throughout the spring season.

Benatar praised the Youngstown, Ohio-based band in a press release shared with The Weekender, “I love them, and I love (frontwoman Jackie Popovec). She’s amazing. That girl can sing her ass off.”

The Vindys are thrilled to reunite with the rock royalty couple and showcase their distinctive fusion of rock, soul, and pop grooves to a broader audience and build upon the excitement they continue to generate.

The new single “Electric” opens with a slinky Motown-inspired bass groove and finger snap rhythms leading into the dynamic and sultry vocals of singer Jackie Popovec. Electric guitars quickly ignite this hooky soul-pop gem into an arena-shaking revelry fueled by a powerful yet polished production featuring a tight horn section and vibrant backing vocals, creating an exhilarating atmosphere.

Written by The Vindys themselves, frontwoman Popovec states of the hot new single, “Making ‘Electric’ was a beast. It’s pure energy from start to finish, and we’re so proud of it!”

The Vindys are led by powerhouse singer/songwriter/guitarist Jackie Popovec. The band’s core line-up features John Anthony on lead guitar and Rick Deak on rhythm guitar. These classically trained musicians create compelling arrangements, with Popovec as the primary songwriter.

Adding to the band’s versatile musical palette is the extended band line-up on this tour of Owen Davis on drums, Brendan Burke on bass, and Nathan Anthony on keyboards.

Since the American pop rock band emerged in 2014, The Vindys have captured a strong and expanding fan base, earning them many critical accolades as they continue to rise. Cleveland Magazine named The Vindys their 2023 Editor’s Pick for “Best Indie Rock Band.”

Following The Vindys’ spring tour with Benatar and Giraldo, The Vindys will perform a hometown show at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, sharing the stage with Lita Ford on May 31, and will headline shows and festival appearances throughout the summer and fall, including Musikfest in Bethlehem on Thursday, Aug. 7

It’s been an “ELECTRIC”-ifying year as The Vindys prepare to release new music that highlights their evolving sound and creativity. The band is committed to pushing boundaries while staying true to their rock, soul, and pop roots. Their passion for crafting songs fuels their excitement, making this upcoming release not just another milestone but yet another bold step forward for The Vindys.