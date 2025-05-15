I loved my whole meal experience at Dave’s Hot Chicken, savoring each bite of my tender, my slider, and my Mac!

The new Dickson City location for Dave’s Hot Chicken is customized with graffiti art that captures the Greater Scranton Area.

The new fast food restaurant was poppin’ for its soft opening on Wednesday. The Grand Opening takes place Friday, May 16.

Choose from seven levels of heat for your Dave’s Hot Chicken meal. We ordered the #3 meal, the Top-Loaded Fries, and two sides of Mac and Cheese and it was all delicious!

DICKSON CITY — For spice lovers and chicken lovers alike, there’s a new HOT spot opening in Dickson City. The vibrant air of the casual dining restaurant smelled like pickles and good times — or good brine I should say!

Dave’s Hot Chicken brings Nashville-style hot chicken to NEPA, opening their first Scranton/Wilkes-Barre location in the shopping center at 700 Boulevard. I was delighted by my experience trying out this new quality fast-food joint.

The official grand opening takes place Friday, May 16, with lunch, dinner, and late-night hours daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

How hot do you want it? The menu offers seven levels of heat to please every taste bud, ranging from No Spice, Lite Mild, Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, to finally — the Reaper.

As for the Reaper, the cashier joked that you have to sign a waiver for that. I thought she was kidding, but upon more research — yes, you do indeed need to sign a waiver if you’re going to opt for the hottest Carolina Reaper Pepper option.

I choose the #3 Meal that came with a tender, a slider, fries, pickles, and Dave’s Sauce to get the full Hot Chicken experience. I opted for level five hot and WHEW! It was indeed hot, and I consider myself to be a general spicy food enthusiast but Dave’s tested me. Even though I probably could have gone down a spice level and started with Medium, everything was mouth-wateringly delicious and I loved my whole decadent meal.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers various meal combination of tenders, sliders (which are enormous compared to what you usually imagine an East Coast slider to be), and fries. The sliders come on a potato bun with kale slaw, pickles, sauce, and optional cheese. The tenders come with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of Dave’s Sauce.

Sides include their kale slaw, mac and cheese, and fries. I added some mac, because I simply cannot resist it whenever it’s on the menu, and it was the perfect addition to cut some of that heat and complete the great downhome southern taste that I was craving.

There are many more options on the menu too, including fries, bites, slushies, shakes, and more. My guest ordered Top-Loaded Fries, which basically includes Dave’s entire menu slathered generously on top of fries! Truly, it was all the bomb and we sure did not leave hungry.

Dave’s Hot Chicken boasts a variety of sauces to enhance the meal including honey, hot sauce, ketchup, and their signature Dave’s Sauce.

There are also cauliflower options for the vegetarians to happily indulge in some Southern comfort too! Dave’s Hot Chicken also offers big boxes for entertaining and taking plenty of hot chicken back to your family, office, or party.

The service at Dave’s Hot Chicken was super friendly and attentive. Everyone was hard at work, ensuring each table was clean and each customer felt welcome even while the place was packed. The staff was happy to make recommendations and all seemed genuinely happy to be there!

I am extra thankful to Dave’s Hot Chicken worker Jeff, who not only excitedly greeted us at the door (even though the line was all the way around the building), but also gave my guest and I the whole lowdown on the heat levels, the official opening, and what to order first off this giant menu.

Even though the line was tremendously long and we came in only on their test night, it didn’t take long to get our food and even find a table too. This all made for a really joyful experience from start to finish. Not to mention, all the music bumping was GREAT, so I was totally movin’ and groovin’ as I stuffed my face with yummy spicy chicken.

This brand new Dickson City location, moving into the old site of Pier 1 right next to Crumbl Cookies, was specifically designed to fit NEPA with beautiful colorful graffiti art of the Electric City sign, a bus reading “LA 2 PA” (since Dave’s Hot Chicken was launched in 2017 in Los Angeles), and lots more to look at all enveloped in a galaxy background.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is here! It’s hot, it’s modern, and it brings a new taste to the fried chicken craze, now available right here in our area.