Mix Harlem hustle, deep-rooted family ties, and relentless work ethic—and you don’t just get a clothing line. You get a streetwear brand that’s built different—one rooted in culture, powered by community, and delivered with a touch of luxury.

In this episode, Carlos Betances returns to the podcast to share how he took Jazrae from hand-pressed tees to a full-scale operation—with custom sneakers, elevated drops, and a team that feels more like family than staff.

From premium packaging to loyal customers, Carlos breaks down the real grind behind the brand—and why every piece carries meaning.

Building a Streetwear Brand on Family, Grit, & Harlem Hustle | Ep.248 Carlos Betances

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section