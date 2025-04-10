What’s it like to stare into the eyes of a killer—and win? For 20 years, Jarrett Ferentino prosecuted some of the most dangerous murderers as a DA, dismantling their defenses one case at a time. This episode drops you into the raw, unfiltered world of a homicide prosecutor who’s seen it all.

Jarrett’s no stranger to ruthless killers; he learned their moves, their lies, and how to break them. Now, he’s unpacking those lessons: what two decades of staring down evil taught him about resilience, justice, and staying sharp, driven in part by his late uncle’s gritty legacy.

Host Bill Corcoran Jr. and Ferentino dig into the Bryan Kohberger case: death penalty stakes, trial prep chaos, and the tug-of-war between public hype and a fair shot. Jarrett breaks down cold case wins, the grind of prosecuting monsters, and how you hold it all together after years in the trenches.

Life after the DA’s office? Jarrett hasn’t left the law behind; he’s running his own practice while also stepping into TV, making frequent appearances on ​major networks, true crime documentaries, and co-hosting his own podcast, the ‪@PrimeTimeCrimeShow‬ with investigative reporter, Lauren Conlin.

From Prosecuting KILLERS to Primetime Crime: 20 Yrs Inside the DAs Office. Ep.245: Jarrett Ferentino

