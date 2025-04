I know the spring weather hasn’t exactly been cooperating, but thankfully there’s still plenty to do throughout NEPA this weekend! With excellent artists and venues like these, there’s never a reason to say, “There’s nothing fun to do around here.”

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Pour Decisions is a talented NEPA-based cover band that stays on the local circuit for restaurants, venues, parties, and other events! This weekend, this flexible group keeps busy playing three times across Scranton, starting as a trio at Sergei’s on Friday, April 11. Next, they’ll play as a duo at Sleepy Hollow Lounge & Restaurant in Idle Hours Bowling Alley North on Saturday, April 12, and as a trio at Poor Richard’s inside South Side Bowl on Sunday, April 13.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

SERGEI’S

DJ MC

THURS, APRIL 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Pour Decisions Band, The JOB, and DJ Downtown

FRI, APRIL 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Corinne Mammana and 90s vs. 2000s Night w/ DJ Hersh

SAT, APRIL 12, 6:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Badfish

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ladies Night w/ Queue Entertainment @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Maybabies @ Sherman Theater

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Moss Henry & The Bryophytes @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

THURS, APRIL 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Guy Miller (Solo)

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Lady & The Gents

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jase Mathews

SUN, APRIl 13, 2:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Strawberry Jam

FRI, APRIL 11, 6:30 P.M.

–

Mike Elward

SAT, APRIL 12, 6:30 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

Giants of Science

FRI, APRIL 11, 9:00 P.M.

–

Gabby Tolerico

SAT, APRIL 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Pour Decisions Band

SUN, APRIL 13, 2:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Lesser Knowns @ Breakers

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 12, 8:30 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 12, 9:30 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer – Fundraiser for Duffy Family

THURS, APRIL 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hoodleybah

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cass Noelle

SUN, APRIL 12, 3:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, APRIL 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Slipstream

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Frank from Toasted

FRI, APRIL 11, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Wand’ring Aloud

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S

Tom Graham

THURS, APRIL 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

John Bower

SAT, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Mari Suarez

THURS, APRIL 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Screaming Infidelities: EMO NIGHT – Dad Rock Night

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

SAT, APRIL 12, 9:00 P.M

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Dave Brown & Friends

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young & the Aces

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Boock n’ Burke Duo

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Cole Street Band

SAT, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Chase Who?

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Music Room

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS – DALLAS

Flaxy Morgan

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

20lb Head

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Tim Noble

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Best of Times – An Authentic Tribute to the Music of STYX

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Sensational Soul Cruisers – Soultown to Motown

SAT, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Whiskey N’ Woods

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:30 P.M.

–

Area 52

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:30 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Q-Ball

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Almost Infamous

SAT, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE

Bromance

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

A Proud Monkey

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

The Frost Duo

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

SUN, APRIL 13, 4:00 P.M.

UNION VAPORS 570

Old Daggers, Suburban Downgrade, Inverter, Samara, Mercy Gang

SAT, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

I <3 The 80s (And 90s Too!)

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:30 P.M.–

–

The Chatter Band

SAT, APRIL 12, 9:30 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

The Hairy Edge

SAT, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Rhianna Shew

SUN, APRIL 13, 4:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:30 P.M.

–

Dusty Vinyl

SAT, APRIL 12, 8:30 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Robert Tellefson Band

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

BARLETTA’S BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Edwin Velez

FRI, APRIL 11, 9:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Strangers Rock

FRI, APRIL 11, 9:00 P.M.

–

Tommy Guns Band

SAT, APRIL 12, 9:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, APRIL 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wade Preston Band

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Guy Miller

SAT, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Wannabees

SUN, APRIL 13, 4:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING COMPANY

Sydney Paolillo @ Tunes in the Taproom

SAT, APRIL 12, 5:00 P.M.

SLEEPY HOLLOW LOUNGE & RESTAURANT

Pour Desicions Band

SAT, APRIL 12, 6:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

The Wise Man’s Fear w/ Softspoken, For The Better, No Fight No Victory

THURS, APRIL 10, 7:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Railroad Earth

THURS, APRIL 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Live Wire – The Ultimate AC/DC Experience

FRI, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Carmine Gontz

THURS, APRIL 10, 5:00 P.M.

–

The Secret Reasons

FRI, APRIL 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

QT Trio

SUN, APRIL 13, 2:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Saints of Sabbath – Black Sabbath Tribute

FRI, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Wankers – Britpop/New Wave Tribute

SAT, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.