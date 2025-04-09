WILKES-BARRE – Calling all comedians! Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Pennsylvania is excited to host the first ever NEPA’s Funniest Competition.

This competition is open to the public, and those who think they’ve got what it takes can take center stage and battle for the chance to be the first to claim the title of “NEPA’s Funniest.”

The comedian who is crowned “NEPA’s Funniest” will receive a $500 cash prize and be booked to emcee at Wise Crackers Comedy Club inside Mohegan Pennsylvania, Emmaus Theatre in Emmaus and Soul Joel’s in Pottstown. Comedians who come in second and third place will also receive cash prizes.

The first round of the competition takes place every Sunday from June 1 through July 20 (excluding July 6) and each comedian will get one five-minute set.

Those who advance to the second round will get ten minutes to compete in a Sunday slot from July 27 – August 17. Semi-finalists will have 12 minutes to crack up the crowd on Sunday, July 24, and the finalists will go head-to-head for the top spot with 15-minute sets on Sunday, September 7.

Those looking to support the comedians can purchase seats in the audience for $10. The audience will also have the chance to vote in every round except for the finals, where a panel of judges will select the winner.

Entries can be submitted via the Wise Cracker’s website until Sunday, May 25. All entries include a $25 fee. For more information, visit moheganpa.com/wisecrackers.