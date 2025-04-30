The sun is coming out, the patios are opening, and the frozen cocktails are here. Live entertainment is so ready for May days — not to mention Derby Day this weekend! Start the warmer month off right by experiencing music out at venues across the region.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Danny V’s 52nd Street Band, a Billy Joel Tribute Band, will kick-off this year’s Party on the Patio lineup at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Thursday, May 1.

Going since 1994 and named after Joel’s iconic sixth studio album, Danny V fronts the longest running Billy Joel tribute act in the world! They’ve played The Pittston Tomato Festival, F.M. Kirby Center, and now head to Wilkes-Barre this weekend for the first free outdoor concert to startup the summer party season.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

52nd Street Band – Billy Joel Tribute Band @ Party On The Patio

THURS, MAY 1, 7:30 P.M.

Vice City @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, MAY 1, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, MAY 1, 10:30 P.M.

Jay Orrell @ Embers Terrace

FRI, MAY 2, 6:00 P.M.

Open Mic Night @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

The Blend @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 2, 8:30 P.M.

Bill Hoffman @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 3, 6:00 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

Light up the Moon @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 3, 8:30 P.M.

Reel in the Years @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 3, 9:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Upholstery @ Opening Night Feature JTIFF

THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.

Apoligist, Philth Spector – David Lynch Musical Tribute @ JTIFF

SAT, MAY 3, 6:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK BALLROOM

DJ Shawn Ryan, Dani Long Legs & The Eclectic Circus, @ Filmmaker’s Gala for JTIFF

FRI, MAY 2, 9:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Dakota Sean

THURS, MAY 1, 8:00 P.M.

Pucker Up

FRI, MAY 2, 9:30 P.M.

Brotality w/ Slapjaw, Toothless, Drowning Kelly, and Old Daggers

SAT, MAY 3, 9:00 P.M

GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE

Luke Stone @ Singer-Songwriter Night w/ Justin Bravo

THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.

SERGEI’S

90s & 2000s w/ DJ Downtown

THURS, MAY 1, 9:00 P.M.

Bliss followed by DJ MC

FRI, MAY 2, 6:00 P.M.

The Brendan Michael Smith String Band feat. Pappy Biondo of Cabinet, followed by DJ MC @ Kentucky Derby Party

SAT, MAY 3, 5:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Jay Luke

SAT, MAY 3, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, MAY 1, 6:00 P.M.

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

The Pickups Duo

FRI, MAY 2, 6:00 P.M.

Triple Fret

SAT, MAY 3, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jumpstart Music

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

UNION VAPORS 570

Dan Rosler + Chelsea Taylor/American Buffalo Ghost/S. Pine, Ak/Zev

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

Substance, C Xanthanguar, Willrow Hood, Acid Rat @ Halfway to Halloween Party

SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Elephants Dancing & Subnotics

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

Classic Albums Live: U2’s “Joshua Tree”

SUN, MAY 4, 6:30 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING CO.

Wand’ring Aloud

SAT, MAY 3, 6:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S

Jase Mathews

THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.

Shane Fabiani

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

The335

SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

Destination West

SUN, MAY 4, 2:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, MAY 1, 8:00 P.M.

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

We The Living

SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.

Blind Pigs & Friends

SUN, MAY 4, 4:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Jim Johnson Duo

FRI, MAY 2, 7:30 P.M.

Alibi

SAT, MAY 3, 7:30 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Shameless Duo

FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.

John Simoson @ Kentucky Derby Party

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

MONDAY BONUS! Dustin Douglas @ Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

MON, MAY 5, 6:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

Austin

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

Joe Statuto

SUN, MAY 4, 4:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Kenny and The Small Things

SAT, MAY 3, 9:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

2nd Annual May Day show with ADRIFT and special guest JJ Keiper @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.

Superstar – Saliva Tribute @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Psycho Circus: Kiss Tribute

SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

John Oates: An Evening of Songs and Stories

THURS, MAY 1, 8:00 P.M.

Winger, BulletBoys, and Red Voodoo

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

Leonid & Friends

SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.

The Dead South w/ Sunny War

SUN, MAY 4, 8:00 P.M.

THE LOUNGE OF THE ABINGTONS

Pour Decisions

SUN, MAY 4, 2:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Gracie Jane Sinclair and the Band – Album Release Party

THURS, MAY 1, 6:00 P.M.

P(X3) w/ Special Characters

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

The Reality Check Experiment w/ The Mighty Susquehannas

SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.

Brad & KJ

FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.

Jon Dressler

SAT, MAY 3, 3:00 P.M.

Justin Skyler Band

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

Josh Martonyak (pub)

SUN, MAY 4, 3:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Ostrich Hat

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

The Big Dirty

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

PHILLIPS EMPORIUM

Jeff Mammett introduced by Kat Holdren

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Luke Tinklepaugh

FRI, MAY 2, 5:00 P.M.

Dan Engvaldsen

SUN, MAY 4, 2:00 P.M.

III GUYS – DALLAS

Triple Fret

FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.

Toasted

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Boots & Bangs Trio

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, MAY 2, 8:30 P.M.

Kartune @ Kentucky Derby Party

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Dirty Souls Trio

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Jim Carro

FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.

Q-BALL

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Lighten Up

THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.

Jug O’ Jack

SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.

Wand’ring Aloud

SUN, MAY 4, 2:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Higher Ground

FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.

