The sun is coming out, the patios are opening, and the frozen cocktails are here. Live entertainment is so ready for May days — not to mention Derby Day this weekend! Start the warmer month off right by experiencing music out at venues across the region.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Danny V’s 52nd Street Band, a Billy Joel Tribute Band, will kick-off this year’s Party on the Patio lineup at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Thursday, May 1.
Going since 1994 and named after Joel’s iconic sixth studio album, Danny V fronts the longest running Billy Joel tribute act in the world! They’ve played The Pittston Tomato Festival, F.M. Kirby Center, and now head to Wilkes-Barre this weekend for the first free outdoor concert to startup the summer party season.
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
52nd Street Band – Billy Joel Tribute Band @ Party On The Patio
THURS, MAY 1, 7:30 P.M.
–
Vice City @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, MAY 1, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Breakers
THURS, MAY 1, 10:30 P.M.
–
Jay Orrell @ Embers Terrace
FRI, MAY 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
Open Mic Night @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Blend @ Breakers
FRI, MAY 2, 8:30 P.M.
–
Bill Hoffman @ Embers Terrace
SAT, MAY 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Light up the Moon @ Breakers
SAT, MAY 3, 8:30 P.M.
–
Reel in the Years @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MAY 3, 9:30 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Upholstery @ Opening Night Feature JTIFF
THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Apoligist, Philth Spector – David Lynch Musical Tribute @ JTIFF
SAT, MAY 3, 6:30 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK BALLROOM
DJ Shawn Ryan, Dani Long Legs & The Eclectic Circus, @ Filmmaker’s Gala for JTIFF
FRI, MAY 2, 9:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Dakota Sean
THURS, MAY 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Pucker Up
FRI, MAY 2, 9:30 P.M.
–
Brotality w/ Slapjaw, Toothless, Drowning Kelly, and Old Daggers
SAT, MAY 3, 9:00 P.M
GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE
Luke Stone @ Singer-Songwriter Night w/ Justin Bravo
THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.
SERGEI’S
90s & 2000s w/ DJ Downtown
THURS, MAY 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
Bliss followed by DJ MC
FRI, MAY 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Brendan Michael Smith String Band feat. Pappy Biondo of Cabinet, followed by DJ MC @ Kentucky Derby Party
SAT, MAY 3, 5:00 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST
Jay Luke
SAT, MAY 3, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, MAY 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
The Pickups Duo
FRI, MAY 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
SAT, MAY 3, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Jumpstart Music
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
UNION VAPORS 570
Dan Rosler + Chelsea Taylor/American Buffalo Ghost/S. Pine, Ak/Zev
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Substance, C Xanthanguar, Willrow Hood, Acid Rat @ Halfway to Halloween Party
SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Elephants Dancing & Subnotics
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Classic Albums Live: U2’s “Joshua Tree”
SUN, MAY 4, 6:30 P.M.
SUSQUEHANNA BREWING CO.
Wand’ring Aloud
SAT, MAY 3, 6:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S
Jase Mathews
THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shane Fabiani
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
The335
SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Destination West
SUN, MAY 4, 2:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, MAY 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Blind Pigs & Friends
SUN, MAY 4, 4:00 P.M.
PISANO’S FAMILY WINES
Jim Johnson Duo
FRI, MAY 2, 7:30 P.M.
–
Alibi
SAT, MAY 3, 7:30 P.M.
BEST CIGAR PUB
Shameless Duo
FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Simoson @ Kentucky Derby Party
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
MONDAY BONUS! Dustin Douglas @ Cinco De Mayo Fiesta
MON, MAY 5, 6:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL
Austin
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Joe Statuto
SUN, MAY 4, 4:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
Kenny and The Small Things
SAT, MAY 3, 9:30 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
2nd Annual May Day show with ADRIFT and special guest JJ Keiper @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Superstar – Saliva Tribute @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
THE RITZ THEATER
Psycho Circus: Kiss Tribute
SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
John Oates: An Evening of Songs and Stories
THURS, MAY 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Winger, BulletBoys, and Red Voodoo
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Leonid & Friends
SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Dead South w/ Sunny War
SUN, MAY 4, 8:00 P.M.
THE LOUNGE OF THE ABINGTONS
Pour Decisions
SUN, MAY 4, 2:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Gracie Jane Sinclair and the Band – Album Release Party
THURS, MAY 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
P(X3) w/ Special Characters
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Reality Check Experiment w/ The Mighty Susquehannas
SAT, MAY 3, 8:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brad & KJ
FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
SAT, MAY 3, 3:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler Band
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Josh Martonyak (pub)
SUN, MAY 4, 3:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Ostrich Hat
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Big Dirty
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
PHILLIPS EMPORIUM
Jeff Mammett introduced by Kat Holdren
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Luke Tinklepaugh
FRI, MAY 2, 5:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
SUN, MAY 4, 2:00 P.M.
III GUYS – DALLAS
Triple Fret
FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Toasted
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Boots & Bangs Trio
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, MAY 2, 8:30 P.M.
–
Kartune @ Kentucky Derby Party
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
Dirty Souls Trio
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
Jim Carro
FRI, MAY 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Q-BALL
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Lighten Up
THURS, MAY 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jug O’ Jack
SAT, MAY 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Wand’ring Aloud
SUN, MAY 4, 2:00 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
Higher Ground
FRI, MAY 2, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.