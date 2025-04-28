Left to right: Jocelyn Morris, Todd Morris, and Tony Martinez are co-founders of the 8th Annual Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival at Mauch Chunk Opera House.

JIM THORPE – The 8th Annual Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival (JTIFF) returns Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4, at Mauch Chunk Opera House with four unforgettable days of groundbreaking cinema, electrifying live music and unforgettable parties to the historic Victorian town.

This year’s festival features 10 first-run feature films and 80 short films from across the globe, plus live performances, surprise guests, filmmaker Q&As and immersive art experiences. For marquee features, audiences will experience three 2025 SXSW world premieres, including a Special Jury Award winner. All three directors will travel from Los Angeles to present their films in person.

For 2025, JTIFF leads with heart and this year’s theme, “Jim Thorpe Loves Philly,” celebrates Pennsylvania’s largest city with a curated spotlight on the raw talent and cultural richness of the Greater Philadelphia region — from visionary filmmakers and beatmakers to ambient composers and visual artists — alongside feature films of national significance.

The Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival channels the rebellious spirit of the Molly Maguires, welcoming the boldest, most defiant filmmakers to present their work, shatter convention and incite spirited debate. Genres include drama, documentary, comedy, horror, sci-fi, experimental, animation and LGBTQ subject.

“Our credo is ‘eyes and minds wide open’ and we mean it,” said JTIFF Founder, Executive Director Todd Morris in a press release shared with The Weekender. “JTIFF cares deeply about diversity and strives to give the under-represented filmmaker a chance. So we make a concerted effort to promote films by women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ community and young student filmmakers.”

“JTIFF has grown leaps and bounds over the past eight years,” said JTIFF Co-Founder, Co-Director and Juror Jocelyn O’Neil Morris. “We’ve maintained our place in ‘The Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals’ out of more than 8,000 on FilmFreeway and we’ve premiered more A-list festival films in Pennsylvania with more attending Directors than nearly any other festival in the state. Once again, we’ll be welcoming films of every genre and budget level, especially work by maverick filmmakers who strive to break boundaries with no fear of controversy. In short, this ain’t your Daddy’s film festival.”

This year’s program includes powerful new work from emerging and established filmmakers whose voices are reshaping the indie landscape. For tickets, festival passes, film descriptions, full schedule, and more, visit jimthorpeindiefilmfest.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 1

Opening Night on Thursday, May 1, sets the tone for the weekend with “Alma and the Wolf,” a chilling psychological horror directed by Michael Patrick Jann. Set on the fog-drenched Oregon coast, the film follows a sheriff’s deputy who stumbles upon a blood-covered former classmate, unraveling a tale of violence, folklore, and surreal transformation.

The night begins with a live set by Philadelphia’s genre-bending art-rock band, Upholstery, known for their theatrical performances and cinematic soundscapes—presented by Philly’s own Great Circles music collective. Director Michael Patrick Jann will present the film in person and participate in a live Q&A with the audience. “Alma and the Wolf” had its world premiere last month at the Boston Underground Film Festival and took home the Audience Award for Best Feature.

The Opening Night Afterparty will be held at Marion Hose Bar at 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 2

Kicking off the Friday line-up is “Crocodile Tears” at 11 a.m., directed by Tumpal Tampubolon, which is a suspenseful psychological drama on a crocodile farm gone wrong.

“In The Mouth,” directed by Cory Santilli, is a quirky, dark suburban comedy where a man discovers a giant version of himself sprouting from the front yard. This will be shown on Friday, May 3, at 3 p.m.

Executive Produced by Francis Coppola, “Brother Verses Brother” is a radically personal musical odyssey debuting Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m. Combative twin musicians Ari and Ethan Gold hunt for their dying poet father, in an improvisation performed by the director’s own family, in a single unbroken shot through the streets of San Francisco. Both Ari and Ethan will present their film in person, guitars in hand, and may even play a song or two before the screening.

The Filmmakers Gala returns to the majestic Mauch Chunk Ballroom. Starting at 9 p.m., the Gala opens with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, accompanied by a surreal light installation by Luminous Abstract and carnival-style performances by Dani Long Legs and the Eclectic Circus. As the night heats up, Philly DJs from Great Circles will take over, spinning late-night dance beats into the early hours.

SATURDAY, MAY 3

JTIFF’s 80 short films remain the soul of the festival, offering diverse, daring storytelling in bite-sized form. A Student Film Block, screening Saturday morning, May 3, at 11 a.m., showcases a selection of the most creative and inspired student work from across the region—an impressive lineup that reflects the next generation of filmmakers at their boldest.

Other highlights include “F**ktoys,” a gritty, feminist dark comedy shot on gorgeous 16mm and set in the deranged alternate universe of Trashtown, USA. Written, directed by, and starring Annapurna Sriram—who will also attend JTIFF for a live Q&A—the film follows a cursed young woman navigating absurd and nightmarish landscapes of trauma, identity, and survival. Winner of the SXSW 2025 Special Jury Award for Narrative Feature, “F**ktoys” is fearless, visually stunning, and one of the year’s most unforgettable indie debuts.

“New Jack Fury,” directed by Lanfia Wal, delivers a high-octane blast of 1980s nostalgia starting at 10 p.m.. Set in a hyper-stylized world, the action-comedy follows an ex-cop, a petty thief, and a moonwalking misfit as they battle a crime syndicate to save the woman they love. Overflowing with Blaxploitation flair, synth-heavy soundtracks, and comic-book energy, this SXSW 2025 World Premiere is both adrenaline-fueled and full of heart. Wal will attend the festival for a special Q&A following the screening.

For the night owls, Saturday’s Grindhouse Block at Midnight on May 3 features “Meat Machine” by Jeffrey Garcia who returns to JTIFF to premiere his second outrageous feature — a twisted, adults-only ride through a chaotic Texas town on the brink of nuclear annihilation. Gloriously offensive and not for the faint of heart, no one under 18 will be admitted to this screening.

SUNDAY, MAY 4

Local talent continues to shine in the Local Heroes block on Sunday, May 4, at 11 a.m., featuring standout films by storytellers from our own backyard. Both blocks represent some of the strongest local and emerging voices we’ve seen since the festival began.

“Sister Midnight,” directed by Karan Kandhari, is a bold, genre-blending dark comedy set in Bombay and premiering at Mauch Chunk Opera House at 1 p.m.

“40 Acres,” directed by R.T. Thorne, is the Closing Night feature at 5 p.m. before the Awards Ceremony at 8 p.m.. This film tells the story of Hailey Freeman and her family—the last descendants of African American farmers who settled in Canada after the Civil War—who must defend their land against a ruthless militia in a famine-stricken Post-Apocalyptic near future. With its gripping performances and deeply resonant themes of land, legacy, and resistance, the film had its world premiere at TIFF last Fall and its U.S. premiere at SXSW 2025.

Finally, the Closing Night Wrap Party caps off the weekend at OUROS on Sunday, immediately following the awards ceremony.

