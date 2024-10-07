Abbey Road is one of the country’s top Beatles tribute bands and they promise to give you the full Beatles experience.

See the two top British rock bands battle it out on the F.M. Kirby Center stage.

WILKES-BARRE – The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 61 years ago. The argument at the time, and one that still persists, was that the Beatles were a pop group and the Stones were a rock band: the boys next door vs. the bad boys of rock.

So who’s better? You decide when these two legendary bands engage in an on-stage throw down at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m., courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show.

The show is appropriate for all ages. Ticket Prices run from $39.00, $49.00, $59.00 and $69.00 plus fees.

Tickets go on sale to the public for the “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” on Friday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. with the Kirby Member presale starting Tuesday, October 8 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the county’s top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career. They face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.

“Music fans never had a chance to see the Beatles and the Rolling Stones perform on the same marquee,” said Chris LeGrand in a press release. He plays “Mick Jagger” in the show. “Now, music aficionados can watch this debate play out live on stage.”

The Wilkes-Barre show is part of a 125-stop tour of the U.S., Australia, and Canada and has been touring since 2011. The production includes some of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers, although the set list for Satisfaction usually includes Rolling Stones songs up to the 1980s.

“They certainly have more pop songs but we’re a really great live show. The fans are in for an incredible night of music!” says LeGrand.

During the two-hour show, the bands perform two sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands. The band members have their outfits custom-made, since avid fans know exactly what the Beatles and Stones wore onstage during different time periods in their careers. There’s a lot of good-natured jabbing between the bands as well.

“Without Beatlemania, the Stones might still be a cover band in London,” said Chris Overall, who plays “Paul” during this “Battle of the Brits” showdown. “There’s no question that the Beatles set the standard.”