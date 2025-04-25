The Vampire Circus was inspired by the magical, captivating allure of legendary traveling carnivals — and a vision of Francisco Santos, CEO founder and Cirque Du Soleil veteran performer.

Coming to Wilkes-Barre ahead of Halloween 2025, The Vampire Circus will wow you with death-defying stunts and terrifying acrobatics.

WILKES-BARRE – The Vampire Circus will bring the scariest side of cirque to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Heralded as a mix of circus cabaret and theatre, The Vampire Circus is a mysterious, tantalizing, fun, dark, cutting-edge production guaranteed to amaze the senses. This performance is recommended for patrons 10 years old and up.

Mortal spectators will experience horrific feats of Cirque acrobatics, comical audience interactions, contortionists, jugglers, acrobats, and clowns. Tantalizing sounds, and mesmerizing illusions catapult audiences into an emotional roller-coaster of fear and joy, laughter, and wonder with raving cheers for a “Mad Graveyard Clown.”

An exclusive pre-sale for Kirby Members begins Wednesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m.

Purchase tickets online at kirbycenter.org, in-person at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, or by box office phone at 570-826-1100. Tickets are priced $33.75, $43.75, $48.75, $53.75, $58.75, and $88.75 plus fees.

The Vampire Circus has been called a mix of circus cabaret and theater and is the result of a fusion of Tim Burton and Cirque Du Soleil. Enjoy a phenomenal night of live entertainment, based on the multidisciplinary skills of International performers showcasing theater, dance, and gymnastics. This amazing show pushes the physical boundaries of human performance and leaves audiences amazed, astounded, and astonished.

The 90-minute production is an immersive ride through the Underworld and Vampires. The Vampire Circus was inspired by the magical, captivating allure of legendary traveling carnivals — and a vision of Francisco Santos, CEO founder and Cirque Du Soleil veteran performer.

Set in Bohemia during the 19th century, Count Dracula contemplates a plan for world domination, when he decides to open a traveling circus with his gypsy bodyguards. The Vampire Circus is a perfect cover-up to travel unnoticed and begin his world reign of terror and turn all humans into an army of vampires for global dominance.

The Vampire Circus is a journey that takes audiences into an immersive experience, plunging guests into a deep hypnotic state while “breaking the fourth wall.” With Vampire Circus, audiences are fully integrated into what is happening in front of them, surrounding them, and at times “inside” of them — muahahah!

The Vampire Circus will delight the senses and deliver the unexpected as the moon comes out the magical mystique of the Vampire World begins this October in Wilkes-Barre.