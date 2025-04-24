Samantha Lee Mason stars as Patsy Cline in the show directed and designed by Jared Whitford at BTE.

BLOOMSBURG —The biographical musical, “A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline,” will run on the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Mainstage from Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4.

Producer and Director Jared Whitford and actress Samantha Lee Mason reunite to revive their 2023 run of “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” by Dean Regan for the BTE Presented Event series. Before Taylor Swift, before Shania Twain, 20th-century vocalist Patsy Cline pioneered and dominated the Country Pop music genre.

Discover Patsy’s climb to stardom from her hometown in Virginia to The Grand Ole Opry, Las Vegas, and Carnegie Hall. Patsy Cline released legendary songs, including “I Fall to Pieces” and “Crazy,” before she died in an airplane crash in 1963.

“Patsy Cline is such an influential artist, and her music transcends time and genre. Though her life was tragically cut short, her legacy has remained, and I feel so honored to get to portray her in this tribute,” said Samantha Lee Mason in a quote regarding her lead role in the show.

Showtimes for “A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline” at the BTE, sharing local theater performances since 1978, are 7:30 p.m. on May 1, 2, and 3 as well as 3 p.m. matinee performances on May 3 and May 4.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, $25 for young adults, $25 for students, and $10 for BU Students. Purchase tickets at onthestage.tickets/bloomsburg-theatre-ensemble.

“Patsy was able to inspire so many great country artists like Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Linda, Ronstadt, LeAnn Rimes, KD Lang, and many, many others. Beyonce even covered “I Fall to Pieces” in her latest album, Cowboy Carter,” said Lee Mason. “What sets Patsy apart for me is that she has such a deep soulfulness to her sound—you get lost in the beauty of her vocal timbre when you listen to her—and I think some artists outside of the country genre that have a similar effect for me would be Adele, Laufey, and Brandi Carlisle.”

Jared Whitford and Mason reunite to work on this show after a critically acclaimed production at the Millbrook Playhouse in 2023.

Whitford is a multifaceted theater artist and is the current Communications and Development Director at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble. A respected figure in the community, Whitford was the founder and Artistic Director of Studio 570 and currently serves as the Director of Theater for the South Williamsport Area School District. He is grateful for the chance to collaborate with various local and regional performing arts organizations.

Selected Credits: A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, WSO Celebrates the Holidays: A Broadway Tribute, James and the Giant Peach, Legally Blonde, The Revolutionists (Director), Fiddler on the Roof, The Little Mermaid, Beetlejuice Jr. (premiere production), Cinderella (Costume Designer).

Samantha Lee Mason is honored to return to the stage as the iconic Patsy Cline after last performing the role at Millbrook Playhouse. Originally from the Chicagoland area, Samantha is currently based in New York City. Last winter, Samantha originated the role of Tina in the NY TheatreFest best production winner, “Paradise.”

“Patsy’s story teaches everyone to follow their dreams. She overcame immense adversity to accomplish all she did in her 30 years. With determination, passion, and hard work, you can accomplish anything,” said Lee Mason.

Off-Broadway: Rose Nylund in That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody.

National tour: That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody (Rose), Blues Clues and You (Magenta).

International: Big Band Beat and It’s Christmas Time! at Tokyo DisneySea.

Regional Favorites: Fiddler on the Roof, The Play That Goes Wrong, Seussical, Kinky Boots, and John Tartaglia’s Re-Usable the Musical.