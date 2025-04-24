SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE — Colton RV & Marine announced it will host the first-ever Northeast PA RV Show at PNC Field in Moosic between May 1 and May 4.

The Northeast PA RV Show will take place Thursday, May 1, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the final day on Sunday, May 4, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This free event features 100+ new and pre-owned recreational vehicles (RVs) on display. Campers are also welcome to bring their own RVs for free roof inspections and trade evaluations.

Start your next adventure at The Northeast Pennsylvania RV Show! Attendees will explore new and pre-owned RVs, travel trailers, fifth wheel campers, toy haulers and motorhomes.

“The Northeast PA RV Show will celebrate the open road, outdoor adventures—and getting there in style,” said Sarah Colton-Muneer, Director of Marketing and Customer Support, Colton RV & Marine in a press release shared with The Weekender. “Whether purchasing their first travel trailer or considering something new, this show will allow adventurers to get ready for the spring, summer, and fall seasons.”

Every purchaser of an RV during the show will receive one year of free camping with Harvest Hosts as well as 21 nights of free camping with Travel Resorts of America, and on-site RV brand representatives will be available to provide information on various models and facilitate show-only pricing for purchases, with discounts up to 45% off.

Colton RV & Marine will display RV models from brands including Tiffin, Entegra, Montana, KZ RV and Keystone.

Parking and admission is free but registration is encouraged. Pre-registrants will automatically be entered for the chance to win two New York Yankees tickets.