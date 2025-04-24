What happens when a group of passionate photographers, videographers, and storytellers unite to build a youth sports media platform fueled by community, not clout? In this episode, Justin Bradley, co-founder of ‪@SportzWirellc‬, shares the grassroots origin story behind one of the fastest-growing sports content platforms in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Now celebrating their one year anniversary, SportzWire has built a loyal following that reaches over 3 million viewers each month—connecting fans, athletes, and families through the power of local sports. Justin also reflects on the changing landscape of youth culture, from growing up on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater to now helping kids balance screen time with real-life highlights.

They talk about the future of local sports media, the growing role of student creators (some even earning college credit), and how the SportzWire team juggles family, full-time jobs, and a fast-growing platform, all while staying grounded in their mission to uplift the next generation.

3 MILLION Views/Month: How SportzWire’s Changing Youth Sports Media in NEPA | Ep.247: Justin Bradley

