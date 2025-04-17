Is climate crisis a hoax or reality? Are dire wolves back from extinction? Do the Giza Pyramids hide ancient tech? Is the stock market crashing? Join OnTheStacks for a raw, no-filter dive into these bold questions!

The exploration doesn’t stop there; they dive into the philosophical implications of humanity’s delicate dance with nature, questioning climate shifts, ancient tech, revived species, and recent stock market chaos.

Meet Mark Margavage, Northeast PA’s fearless meteorologist and winter storm chaser, back on the OnTheStacks podcast—his second visit after two years to unpack real-deal insights. His sharp takes on climate, extinction, ancient stonework, and markets may flip your perspective.

Climate CRISIS, Dire WOLVES, Giza PYRAMIDS, MARKET Crash—Is It All Real? | Ep.246: Mark Margavage

