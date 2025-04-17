Luzerne County Council Chair John Lombardo said the Rockin’ the River concert series is a great event to showcase the county and all it has to offer.

Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County, opens Thursday’s news conference announcing the performers for the 7th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series that will return in July.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown offers comments about the 7th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series, set for July 11, July 18 and July 25.

Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County, speaks at Thursday’s news conference regarding the 7th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series.

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo on Thursday had a message for fans of the annual Rockin’ the River concert series.

“Get ready to turn up the volume, Luzerne County!” Crocamo said. “The Rockin’ the River concert is here to prove that we can shake things up. Join us for a musical celebration that’s guaranteed to make your heart race and your feet tap — because who says we can’t rock the river and the world at the same time?”

Crocamo was one of the speakers at Thursday’s news conference at Millennium Circle, held by Visit Luzerne County to announce that the 7th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series will return in July.

Luzerne County Council Chair John Lombardo said Rockin’ the River is one of the best events held in Luzerne County. He said there are many events and places in the county where people can have fun.

“After so many years of turning our backs on the Susquehanna River, we now turn to it,” Lombardo said.

Alan K. Stout, executive director at Visit Luzerne County, said the series — which takes place at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Wilkes-Barre — began in 2019 and has become one of Luzerne County’s most popular summer events, with crowds ranging from 3,000 to nearly 6,000.

Rockin’ the River 2025 will be held on three Friday evenings — July 11, July 18 and July 25.

Stout announced the lineup for this year’s series:

• July 11 — ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. With opening act, Flaxy Morgan.

• July 18 — Maybe I’m Amazed: A Tribute To Paul McCartney. With opening act, Tori V. and The Karma.

• July 25 – Low Cut Connie. With opening act, Aaron Fink & The Fury.

Stout said the Rockin’ the River shows are free for all ages. Gates will open each day at 5 p.m. and music will run from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be food vendors and beverages from the Susquehanna Brewing Company and Bank & Vine.

The shows are presented by Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee. Major sponsors are Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, DiscoverNEPA, Mountain Productions, PSC (Petroleum Service Company) and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

“These shows have given us some wonderful nights of great music, great food and community spirit, right along the Susquehanna, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them back again this year,” Stout said. “Each show is a major production, but thanks to our great committee of volunteers and partners, and our generous sponsors, we can provide these shows to the community at no cost.”

As has become its tradition, Rockin’ the River will once again feature three headliners that have never performed at the music series before.

“One of the things that we’re the most proud of is that, in seven years, we haven’t repeated a tribute act as a headliner, and this year will be the first time we’re presenting the incredible and explosive music of Led Zeppelin and the timeless sounds of Paul McCartney,” said Stout. “His body of work, outside of The Beatles, is incredible, which is why we wanted a McCartney act. You don’t hear those huge Wings hits played out in the clubs very often, and we’re looking forward to hearing songs such as ‘Band on The Run,’ ‘Silly Loves Songs,’ ‘With A Little Luck’ and ‘Live and Let Die’, mixed in with a few Beatles’ classics.

“And, as has also become our tradition, the final show will feature original music. This year, it’s Low Cut Connie, who has a sizable following in Philadelphia and has earned the praises of people such as Bruce Springsteen and Elton John. And opening each show will be very talented local acts. We look forward to seeing everyone in July.”

Will Beekman, vice president, Theater Operations & Content Development for ASM Global, has served on the event committee since the beginning, helping to book a national act for the event’s third and final concert each year. Beekman was able to book Low Cut Connie for 2025.

“The Led Zeppelin and Paul McCartney tributes will have everyone singing and dancing, and Low Cut Connie is going to blow everyone’s mind,” Beekman said. “Simply put, they are one of the greatest, most energetic live bands on the touring circuit today.”

Beekman said Rockin’ the River has become one of his favorite local traditions.

“And I’m thankful to Alan Stout and the entire committee for keeping me involved,” Beekman said.

Mayor George Brown said he enjoys seeing the large crowds turn out for each night of the concert series.

“I like to welcome as many as I can to Wilkes-Barre,” Mayor Brown said. “We all should be proud of this series because it showcases our city and county.”

David Pedri, president/CEO at the Luzerne Foundation, was Luzerne County Manager when he came up with the idea of a concert series by the Susquehanna River.

“We have this beautiful setting that wasn’t being used enough,” Pedri said. “So I reached out to Ted Wampole, who was at Visit Luzerne County at the time, and Will Beekman, and we came up with Rockin’ the River.”

Pedri said he was in a band when he was attending Temple Law School — the band’s name was Stir Crazy.

“It’s been amazing to watch Rockin’ the River grow over the years,” Pedri said. “It’s a great event and it’s free!”