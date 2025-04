It’s a Triple Threat spring holiday eggstravaganza with Easter, 4/20, and WrestleMania all rolled up into one long, hip-hopping, action-packed, extra lit weekend. Did I fit enough festive puns in there?

Whether you’re commemorating the Easter holiday, gearing up for “The Grandest Stage of Them All”, or whatever it is you’re celebrating this spring break—Northeastern Pennsylvania is stacked with live music to compliment the vibes.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Lipstick & Rye is a local country duo made up of Amy Lee Hubbard and Ryan Fenton. The two have been breaking into the local scene with their new lil’ band and playing all your favorite country hits at venues across Lackawanna County. See them for yourself on Thursday, April 17, at McGrath’s in Dalton and then at The Lounge of The Abingtons (formerly known as Summit Cigar, refreshed and now non-smoking) on Friday, April 18 in Clarks Summit.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

THE LOUNGE OF THE ABINGTONS

Pour Decisions Duo

THURS, APRIL 17, 7:30 P.M.

–

Lipstick & Rye

FRI, APRIL 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

JP Williams

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Twin Hill & Mountain

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Peaches & Wine

SAT, APRIL 19, 3:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SUN, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

BACKYARD ALE HOUSE

Tom Graham

FRI, APRIL 18, 9:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

No Way Duo

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Digital Rewind

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS – DALLAS

Jimmy Stranger

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toasted

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Drunk & Sober Duo

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

SERGEI’S

DJ Downtown @ College Night

THURS, APRIL 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

The 335, DJ MC

FRI, APRIL 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lounge Music with Corrine, Daddy-O and The Sax Machine, DJ MC

SAT, APRIL 19, 6:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Z2

FRI, APRIL 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Storm Front

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE

Linus

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Luke Hoffman

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Free Range Folk & Geezer Ride @ Maundy Thursday

THURS, APRIL 17, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING COMPANY

Bradley Phillip Parks @ Tunes in the Taproom

SAT, APRIL 19, 5:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Luke Tinklepaugh

FRI, APRIL 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Backwoods Funk

SAT, APRIL 19, 6:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Black Days – The Ultimate Chris Cornell Experience

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S

Lipstick & Rye

THURS, APRIL 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Simoson

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Impact through Music: A Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Benefit Concert @ Sherman Theater

THURS, APRIL 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Wednesday 13 @ Sherman Theater

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bollocks – Sex Pistols Tribute @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Gracie Jane Sinclair

FRI, APRIL 18, 6:30 P.M.

–

Butter N’ Onions

SAT, APRIL 19, 6:30 P.M.

DIETRICH THEATER

Luke Stone @ Open Mic Night

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Flux Capacitor, Nik Greeley & The Operators, & Big Blitz

THURS, APRIL 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Portland Frank w/ Plus 3, Tatiana, & Candle in the Dark

FRI, APRIL 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mostly Grateful – 4/20 Celebration

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, APRIL 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young & The Aces

FRI, APRIL 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

40 WATT’s Jesus Murphy and Friends

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Woodflower

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, APRIL 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Untouchables

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Tori V Duo

FRI, APRIL 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jeanne & Gary

FRI, APRIL 19, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

2nd Dimension Duo

FRI, APRIL 18, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

Dashboard Mary

FRI, APRIL 18, 9:00 P.M.

–

The335

SAT, APRIL 19, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Randy Houser

THURS, APRIL 17, 8:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Chuck Paul

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Music Room

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:30 P.M.

UNION VAPORS 570

The Squanches/Bus Stop Minister/Bullied By The Elderly/ A Constant Murder

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Riley Loftus

THURS, APRIL 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

No Surrender

FRI, APRIL 18, 9:30 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, APRIL 19, 9:00 P.M

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Guy Miller

FRI, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Randy Light

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

The Chatter

FRI, APRIL 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Strangers Rock

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Hannah Noel

THURS, APRIL 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sage Clearing Trio

FRI, APRIL 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Encore

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

Austin

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, APRIL 19, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Jeffrey James Band

SAT, APRIL 19, 9:30 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, APRIL 18, 8:30 P.M.

–

Riptide

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:30 P.M.

HONEYCHILDS’

Guy Miller – A Night of David Bowie

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Light up the Moon @ Breakers

FRI, APRIL 18, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 19, 8:30 P.M.

–

Toga Party Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 12, 9:30 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.