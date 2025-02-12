SCRANTON — Rich Vos headlines a comedy show full of love and laughter on Valentine’s Day with Scranton Comedy Club at The Holiday Inn in Dunmore.

Bring your valentine, or your pal-entine, or even your mom to a very funny V-Day show with legendary stand-up comedian, Rich Vos, who’s returning to NEPA on Friday, Feb. 14. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

The opening act features stand-up comedian and writer for Reductress.com, Amanda Gail, who’s a host on The Audacity podcast and on SiriusXM. There will also be a special appearance by Jake Bermel, a rising comedian out of NEPA.

Scranton Comedy Club owner Kevin Lepka will host the LOVE-ly night. Very funny himself, Lepka is a talented stand-up performer out of Scranton who’s taken the stage with Pete Davidson, Artie Lange, and Andrew Schulz as well as performed internationally.

“I try not to know Kevin Lepka,” joked headliner Rich Vos about the Scranton Comedy Club host in a phone interview with The Weekender. “He’s the one that hired me. He’s a good guy, I guess, if you can handle him.”

This is Vos’s second appearance with Scranton Comedy Club and he said he can’t wait to be back in Scranton again. This show was rescheduled from fall 2024 to Valentine’s Day 2025!

“It’s a good venue, good people, going to be a good show,” said Vos.

Comedian, writer, and actor Rich Vos has appeared on MAX, Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, Starz, SiriusXM, and Brett Kreischer’s Bertcast show. He even recently appeared in film “King of Staten Island” alongside Pete Davidson. He’s been a writer for two Academy Awards shows and appears on a variety of podcasts from fellow top comedians.

Since starting his comedy career in 1984, Vos has continued stay relevant and keep his audience laughing. He said he’s always developing new material for his hilarious stand-up shows. “It’s a new world out there so you’ve got to keep writing and progressing,” said Vos.

“I just watch the news or deal with my family and deal with life in general,” continued Vos. “— The world is coming to an end, and there’s a lot to talk about.”

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, Rich Vos has been married to comedian Bonnie McFarlane for about 20 years now. Together, they’ve been co-hosting the successful podcast, My Wife Hates Me, since 2011 that takes a peek inside the everyday life and marriage of two comics. It’s clear they share a lot of love and laughs together too!

“It’s fun!” said Vos. “We just bought a new house, I’m playing golf, I’m living life. Ya know, whatever comes along! Just enjoying the family. I have daughters, I have grandkids. That’s what happens when you get old.”

“Things are good. I’m lucky and I’m looking forward to Scranton,” said Rich Vos.

Get ready for a full evening of laughter and entertainment from this renowned comedian hitting the stage right here in NEPA.

“Everybody come out! It’s going to be a great show, I’m good at what I do. If nothing else, there’s not another f****** thing to do in Scranton,” joked Vos. “It’ll definitely be the best thing to do.”

At the Valentine’s Day comedy night, food and drinks will be available at The Bistro inside the hotel venue.

There are a variety of ticket options available starting at $25 per individual ticket online, which will go up to $30 the day of the show. Group rates and VIP are also available. Tickets available online here.

Online sales end at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, but can still be purchased at the door. Guests can also call Scranton Comedy Club at 570-357-2693 to reserve tickets.