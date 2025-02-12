Love is in the air and so is some outstanding local music! Celebrate the season of love with great entertainment happening at romantic venues throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania this Valentine’s Weekend. Share all this sweetness with someone special.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Leaders in modern reggae music, Mighty Mystic & The Hard Roots Movement celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday and Valentine’s Day this Friday, Feb. 14, at River Street Jazz Café in Plains. Mighty Mystic has created his very own blend of classic reggae, hip-hop, and root influences he’s dubbed “hard roots” and taken across the country. The V-Day show presented by Rebel Sounds Rising LLC also includes DJ Dread Head, Cultivated Mind, & Young Lion opening the evening.
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
WALDO’S TAVERN
Dance Hall Devils @ 3rd Annual Heart Breakers Ball
SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Frontiers – Journey Tribute Band @ Sherman Theater
FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M
–
Love, Mika – Burlesque Show @ Sherman Theater
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Simply The Best – 80s Ladies Who Rock @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Tori V
FRI, FEB 14, 6:30 P.M.
–
Gracie Jane Sinclair
SAT, FEB 15, 6:30 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Mighty Mystic & The Hard Roots Movement – Bob Marley Earthstrong Tour
FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Black Hearts Ball – Emo Night
SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
RIKASAONMAIN
South Side Five
FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, FEB 14, 8:30 P.M.
–
Better Than Bad
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
Keith Newman
FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Harrisons
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Leslie Toth
SUN, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
Justin Bravo & The Kind
SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Tom Molinaro
FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Rhythm Method
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Bill Hoffman Band @ Breakers
FRI, FEB 14, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Lalas Burlesque Show @ Keystone Ballroom
FRI, FEB 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers
SAT, FEB 15, 8:30 P.M.
–
Kenny and The Small Things @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, FEB 15, 8:30 P.M.
HARRY’S
Flatland Ruckus
FRI, FEB 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo
SAT, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
The Wanabees
FRI, FEB 14, 7:30 P.M.
–
Destination West
SAT, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, FEB 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bad Liars
FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Dave & Chae Duo
FRI, FEB 14, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Autumn Falls
FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
The Secret Reasons
FRI, FEB 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Luke Tinklepaugh
SUN, FEB 15, 2:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, FEB 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Wade Preston @ Valentine’s Day
FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lee Ross @ Sunday Funday
SUN, FEB 16, 4:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Boock & Burke Duo
SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar,
THURS, FEB 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jug O’ Jack
FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Giants of Science
SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
The Purple Xperience
SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Haley Reinhart & Friends
SUN, FEB 16, 6:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Luke Stone Duo
FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Untouchables
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS
Reel in the Years
FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Joey Lannigan
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Mike Elward
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
THE THEATER AT NORTH
“Simply the Best” – A Tribute to Tina Turner presented by Booking House
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
Gold Rush
FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Almost Infamous
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
ARLOS TAVERN
Marv Williams
FRI, FEB 14, 6:30 P.M.
–
Kevin Ludwig
SAT, FEB 15, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro
SUN, FEB 16, 3:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
CC Duo
THURS, FEB 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Delaware Ave
FRI, FEB 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
Y2Kids
SAT, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.
UNION VAPORS
Loud As Hell presents Running in Flip-Flops, Peach Polaroid, Atari+Mari, and Broken Alibi
SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Lipstick & Rye
THURS, FEB 13, 7:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Atmosphere – Imagine the Fun Tour w/ Sage Francis & Mr. Dibbs
FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Sugar Mountain – Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young
SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
DJ Nino Blanco
SAT, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience
FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
The ELO Tribute Show
SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.
CAMELBACK RESORT
BD Lenz @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
THURS, FEB 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andy Tirado @ Trail’s End
FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Doug Kaetz @ La Colombe
FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow @ Thirsty Camel
SAT, FEB 15, 5:00 P.M.
–
Zac Lawless @ Trail’s End
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Roy Ramos @ La Colombe
SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS INN
Leighann & Company
SAT, FEB 15, 9:30 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ Ultimate Valentine’s Day Stoplight Party
THURS, FEB 13, 9:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, FEB 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Peaches & Wine
FRI, FEB 14, 3:00 P.M.
–
Josh Martonyak & Friends
SAT, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Dressler
SUN, FEB 15, 3:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.