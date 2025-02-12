Love is in the air and so is some outstanding local music! Celebrate the season of love with great entertainment happening at romantic venues throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania this Valentine’s Weekend. Share all this sweetness with someone special.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Leaders in modern reggae music, Mighty Mystic & The Hard Roots Movement celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday and Valentine’s Day this Friday, Feb. 14, at River Street Jazz Café in Plains. Mighty Mystic has created his very own blend of classic reggae, hip-hop, and root influences he’s dubbed “hard roots” and taken across the country. The V-Day show presented by Rebel Sounds Rising LLC also includes DJ Dread Head, Cultivated Mind, & Young Lion opening the evening.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

WALDO’S TAVERN

Dance Hall Devils @ 3rd Annual Heart Breakers Ball

SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Frontiers – Journey Tribute Band @ Sherman Theater

FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M

Love, Mika – Burlesque Show @ Sherman Theater

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

Simply The Best – 80s Ladies Who Rock @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Tori V

FRI, FEB 14, 6:30 P.M.

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SAT, FEB 15, 6:30 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Mighty Mystic & The Hard Roots Movement – Bob Marley Earthstrong Tour

FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.

The Black Hearts Ball – Emo Night

SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

South Side Five

FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.

Teddy Young

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, FEB 14, 8:30 P.M.

Better Than Bad

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Keith Newman

FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.

The Harrisons

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

Leslie Toth

SUN, FEB 16, 7:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Justin Bravo & The Kind

SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Tom Molinaro

FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.

The Rhythm Method

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Bill Hoffman Band @ Breakers

FRI, FEB 14, 8:30 P.M.

The Lalas Burlesque Show @ Keystone Ballroom

FRI, FEB 14, 9:00 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers

SAT, FEB 15, 8:30 P.M.

Kenny and The Small Things @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEB 15, 8:30 P.M.

HARRY’S

Flatland Ruckus

FRI, FEB 14, 9:00 P.M.

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

The Wanabees

FRI, FEB 14, 7:30 P.M.

Destination West

SAT, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, FEB 13, 6:00 P.M.

Bad Liars

FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, FEB 14, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Autumn Falls

FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

The Secret Reasons

FRI, FEB 14, 6:00 P.M.

Luke Tinklepaugh

SUN, FEB 15, 2:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, FEB 13, 8:00 P.M.

Wade Preston @ Valentine’s Day

FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.

Lee Ross @ Sunday Funday

SUN, FEB 16, 4:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Boock & Burke Duo

SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar,

THURS, FEB 13, 6:00 P.M.

Jug O’ Jack

FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.

Giants of Science

SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

The Purple Xperience

SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

Haley Reinhart & Friends

SUN, FEB 16, 6:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Luke Stone Duo

FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.

The Untouchables

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Reel in the Years

FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.

Joey Lannigan

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Mike Elward

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

THE THEATER AT NORTH

“Simply the Best” – A Tribute to Tina Turner presented by Booking House

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Gold Rush

FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.

Almost Infamous

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

ARLOS TAVERN

Marv Williams

FRI, FEB 14, 6:30 P.M.

Kevin Ludwig

SAT, FEB 15, 6:30 P.M.

Jim Carro

SUN, FEB 16, 3:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

CC Duo

THURS, FEB 13, 8:00 P.M.

Delaware Ave

FRI, FEB 14, 9:00 P.M.

Y2Kids

SAT, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.

UNION VAPORS

Loud As Hell presents Running in Flip-Flops, Peach Polaroid, Atari+Mari, and Broken Alibi

SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Lipstick & Rye

THURS, FEB 13, 7:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Atmosphere – Imagine the Fun Tour w/ Sage Francis & Mr. Dibbs

FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.

Sugar Mountain – Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young

SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, FEB 15, 9:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience

FRI, FEB 14, 8:00 P.M.

The ELO Tribute Show

SAT, FEB 15, 8:00 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

BD Lenz @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

THURS, FEB 13, 6:00 P.M.

Andy Tirado @ Trail’s End

FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.

Doug Kaetz @ La Colombe

FRI, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.

Nowhere Slow @ Thirsty Camel

SAT, FEB 15, 5:00 P.M.

Zac Lawless @ Trail’s End

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

Roy Ramos @ La Colombe

SAT, FEB 15, 7:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS INN

Leighann & Company

SAT, FEB 15, 9:30 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Ultimate Valentine’s Day Stoplight Party

THURS, FEB 13, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, FEB 13, 7:00 P.M.

Peaches & Wine

FRI, FEB 14, 3:00 P.M.

Josh Martonyak & Friends

SAT, FEB 14, 7:00 P.M.

John Dressler

SUN, FEB 15, 3:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.