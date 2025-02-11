“Love, Mika: A Valentine’s Burlesque Spectacular” takes the audience on a journey through the sensual and sophisticated world of burlesque.

STROUDSBURG — Get ready for an evening of captivating glamour and the unforgettable art of burlesque at “Love, Mika: A Valentine’s Burlesque Spectacular” on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Sherman Theater.

This romantic event, for ages 18 and older, is the perfect way to add excitement to your Valentine’s weekend — whether you’re going out with a partner or celebrating the single life.

Prepare for an enchanting night filled with the vintage charm and dazzling performances when the doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Headlined by renowned burlesque starlet Mika Romantic, this show is a Valentine’s follow-up to last year’s hit “Love Letters” burlesque, bringing a fresh mix of glamour and passion.

Mika Romantic & Co. is best known for delivering exquisite adult-friendly entertainment to clubs, theaters, and private events across Eastern Pennsylvania. The premier burlesque and cabaret troupe offers vintage-inspired performances ranging from iconic fan dances to full vintage strip teases.

This sultry show will take the audience on a journey through the sensual and sophisticated world of burlesque. The troupe, a passionate collective of vintage enthusiasts, prides itself on offering diverse and versatile performances that embody the spirit of the “Showgirl.”

“Love, Mika” promises an evening brimming with elegance and tease. Tickets are now available at the Sherman Theater box office and online at ShermanTheater.com.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this event designed to inspire, delight, and make it Valentine’s Weekend one to remember!